ST. BONAVENTURE – The 2019-20 season is one step closer for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team as the Atlantic 10 Conference released its pairings for the league’s 14 members.
Each A-10 member will once again play a 16-game conference schedule in the upcoming season, which allows teams to face every opponent once and three teams twice. The complete 2019-20 conference schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.
Bona’s home-and-home partners in the upcoming season are Duquesne, Rhode Island and Richmond. Bona will entertain UMass, George Washington, George Mason, Davidson and Saint Joseph’s at the Reilly Center along with their home-and-home partners during the Atlantic 10 slate. The Bonnies will travel to Dayton, La Salle, VCU, Saint Louis and Fordham as well.
Head coach Jesse Fleming will oversee a squad that returns seven players from last year’s squad – seniors Dajah Logan, Amanda Oliver and Claudia Del Moral, junior Emily Calabrese and sophomores Asianae Johnson, Deja Francis and Carrie Jornlin.
Women’s basketball season tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 5-12. To reserve season tickets, contact the SBU Ticket Office at (716) 375-2500 or email tickets@sbu.edu. For more information, visit GoBonnies.com/Tickets.
BONA 2019-20 ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS
(Bold denotes home-and-home partners)
Home: UMass, George Washington, George Mason, Davidson, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Richmond
Road: Dayton, La Salle, VCU, Saint Louis, Fordham, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Richmond