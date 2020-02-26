It began with a question that any number of St. Bonaventure basketball fans were pondering at the time.
Last August, while watching The Basketball Tournament at a restaurant in Ellicottville, Derek Howard posted a tweet to his Bona fan account asking how cool it would be to see a Bonnies alumni team in the TBT 2020, billed as the “highest stakes basketball tournament in the world.”
Jake Pavorsky, the event’s director of player personnel and PR, saw the tweet and responded with an opportunity.
“He (direct messaged) me, ‘Would you want to be the general manager of that team?’” Howard recalled. “They basically needed someone who had the time and energy to help organize it and put it together, do some social media-type stuff.”
A diehard Bona supporter and creator of currently the most popular fan account on Twitter, Howard agreed. And very quickly, the concept of a “Brown and White” TBT team was cemented.
NOW IN its seventh year, the TBT is a 64-team single-elimination summer event in which the winning team takes home $2 million. Though it’s open to anybody, teams are selected based on a rigid set of criteria, including name recognition, fanbase and skill.
In recent years, the tournament has become heavily populated by collegiate alumni teams, a component that has only increased its popularity as even casual fans have tuned in (games are aired on ESPN) to see these familiar faces and players from the same program playing together.
Since Bona has a number of recent guys who are playing professionally and an inarguably passionate fanbase that will almost certainly support the tournament through social media and ticket sales, it made sense that the Bonnies would be among the alumni teams in the field.
And this summer, they’re expected to be.
Needing at least seven former players to comprise an official alumni team, Howard, who has taken up the task of putting a roster together, has received commitments from exactly that number … and hopefully counting.
It’s amounted to a lineup that any Bona fan would assuredly enjoy watching play together, including guards Ogo Adegboye, Matt Mobley and Courtney Stockard and forwards Denzel Gregg, Demitrius Conger, Dion Wright and Marquise Simmons.
aTHE BROWN and White still need to go through the registration process, which begins on March 15, Selection Sunday. After that, 64 of those teams are chosen by the TBT, with eight squads competing in eight regions throughout the country.
But given its background — Conger, Wright and former all-conference guard Marcus Posley have all played in the TBT before — and fan following, Howard figures the Brown and White will have a definite spot.
“With these alumni teams, and with us, we’re pretty much guaranteed to not only get in, but probably be a higher seed in the Syracuse region,” said Howard, an Olean native and 2010 Bona graduate. “They love alumni teams because there’s already a built-in fanbase, especially at Bona.
“Other than Syracuse’s team (Boeheim’s Army, one of the tournament’s mainstays), we would probably be the most tickets that they would sell (in that region). They’re not going to say no to that.”
Howard, who began with a “big list where I just started reaching out to guys on social media,” is hopeful that the Brown and White might still be able to add the likes LaDarien Griffin, Posley and Youssou Ndoye.
“Those are the main three that we’re holding out hope for,” he said. “Andrew (Nicholson) and Jaylen (Adams) would be pipe dreams, obviously. Those guys would take this to a whole other level.”
He added: “(Players) have to send a verification video saying their name, TBT 2020, who they’re playing for and why they’re excited to be in the tournament. I send those in to (the TBT committee), and we’re officially an alumni team.”
ASIDE FROM the players, Howard has also received a commitment from two coaches: former Bona assistant Dave Moore, now the head coach at Division II West Georgia, and Steve Marcus, a former team manager who’s now the head coach of the St. John’s Edge in the National Basketball League of Canada.
Those two will lead the Brown and White at the TBT, where regional play runs from July 30-August 2, with the championship rounds taking place August 6-11. Once the roster is set and its place finalized, Howard will begin the fundraising process, which will include a GoFundMe page and looking for local team sponsors.
Though it’s required plenty of work in his spare time, Howard is happy to have helped turn a Bona TBT team from a fun idea to a reality.
“I was kind of worried I was getting in over my head a little bit,” he said, “but it’s been pretty good so far. All of these (former players) tweeted out, ‘Yeah, I want to play, that would be awesome.’ You see them tweeting over the summer. But you actually have to take the time to put it together.
“We’ll see after the registration process if there’s any speed bumps, but so far, it’s been pretty good.”
