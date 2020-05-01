ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure University Department of Athletics has unveiled an "Unfurl As One" line of apparel to raise funds for local COVID-19 response.
During the month of May, we are asking Bona Nation to "Unfurl As One" to raise money for the United Way of Cattaraugus County and the COVID-19 Response Fund. One hundred percent of all proceeds from "Unfurl As One" apparel sold this month — which is $5 from every purchase — will go directly to the COVID-19 Response Fund.
Please note that "Unfurl As One" apparel is only available through Sunday, May 31. We would like to thank you, the Bonaventure Family, in advance for your generosity. Stay safe and stay healthy so we can all be back together soon.
To check out the merchandise and to order, please visit sbu.ignitecx.com/unfurlasone.