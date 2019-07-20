ST. BONAVENTURE — The 100-year history of St. Bonaventure basketball is full of moments, personalities and memories that live with all Bonnies fans. During St. Bonaventure’s Centennial Season, fans will have several opportunities to recall some of the program’s unforgettable achievements and individuals.
Beginning in November during the first week of the season, a Bonnies Centennial Season exhibit will open in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on campus. The exhibit will feature a visual history of St. Bonaventure basketball utilizing rarely seen photographs dating back to the first season of 1919-20, homages to important moments in the program’s history and newspaper clippings from throughout the country. The Quick Center Centennial Season exhibit will be available to fans through December.
The Quick Center exhibit will also include momentos and artifacts from throughout the past 100 years, detailing the rise of the program during the past century through some of the program’s greatest seasons.
Featured on the Quick Center’s main floor, the Centennial Season exhibit will be free to the public and open during the center’s regular operating hours as well as on game days.
In addition, more photos and memorabilia will be available for viewing throughout the Reilly Center. Later this summer, the halls of The RC will fill with some of the most incredible photos from the past 100 years including trophy cases honoring each St. Bonaventure NCAA Tournament and NIT team.