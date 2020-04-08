The Empire Sports Network was there, broadcasting this anticipated contest to a regional television audience.
Then-St. Bonaventure coach Jim Baron and reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Week Harry Moore were pining for an upset. Future NBA standouts Aaron McKie and Eddie Jones were ready to showcase their supreme talent.
On this night, Feb. 16, 1994, there was only one noteworthy name missing.
“Here’s the situation,” color analyst Peter Weber began in the pregame. “We say hello to John Chaney watching at home in Philadelphia tonight, suspended one game by Temple University for threatening to kill John Calipari, the UMass coach, and to have his players try to mug the UMass players when they meet again next week.”
OVER 25 years later, it’s impossible to have forgotten about Chaney, the gruff and gritty old-school coach whose Temple teams were a national power for the better part of two decades.
Bona fans will almost certainly recall “Cookiegate,” when, in January of 2000, Chaney was given a technical foul for angrily smashing a cookie on the floor after apparently being the target of those thrown from the stands. They might even remember how, the following year, he playfully shadow boxed the RC student student section on his way to the bench in pregame warmups.
What they might not recall is that Chaney’s one-game reprimand for his jaw-dropping outburst toward Calipari happened to come in the Owls’ road game with the Bonnies three days later.
The scene itself, from Feb. 13 inside the Mullins Center, was surreal.
Calipari was in the middle of his postgame press conference when Chaney appeared in the back of the room, presumably to congratulate the brash young coach for a hard-fought, buzzer-beating 56-55 victory.
Instead, the latter proceeded to berate — and then threaten — Calipari for allegedly chasing down and confronting the officials after the win.
“I’LL KILL you!” Chaney said while attempting to physically attack Calipari at the end of his now-infamous, expletive-ridden tongue lashing. “You remember that: When I see you, I’m gonna kick your (expletive)!”
And the aftermath came in the RC, where Bona not only had an opportunity to knock off No. 13 Temple, but take on a Jim Maloney-coached Owls squad with Chaney mandated to remain home.
“Coach, you’re very fortunate it’s only one game,” Weber continued, “and you’re also very fortunate to have had Aaron McKie for four years. Here’s a guy who could well be a No. 1 draft choice in the NBA this year (he was, ultimately going No. 17 overall to Portland).”
What’s the significance of this game — and one of the wildest incidents in Atlantic 10 history — now, you might ask?
Well, that Bona-Temple game is one of a handful from over the years that one can watch in full on YouTube, another fun, Bona basketball-related way to pass the time while stuck at home as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was a quintessential Reilly Center.
The building was rabid from the start, cascading with nearly 6,000 fans eager to see the Bonnies take down another of the best teams in the country (they’d already beaten No. 23 George Washington and 19th-ranked West Virginia at home that year).
The lower section was especially stoked, with one fan holding up a humorous sign that read, “Thou shalt not kill.”
And though Bona ultimately fell, 65-56, they went toe-to-toe with yet another formidable A-10 opponent, a Temple team that featured not one, but two first round draft picks (the other being Jones, who went No. 10 overall to the Lakers).
Yes, the one-hour, 52-minute video of Bona-Temple ‘94, in which David Vanterpool led the Bonnies with 14 points, was a welcome distraction amid the continued societal uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
Here are a couple of the other memorable Bona games that can be seen in full on YouTube:
St. Bonaventure vs. Notre Dame (Jan. 19, 1994)
Bona, in what would eventually become a rarity — playing a power conference team at the RC — downed the Fighting Irish, 68-57. That Notre Dame team was led by first round NBA draft pick and the current coach of the Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams.
St. Bonaventure vs. No. 1 UMass (Jan. 10, 1995)
Vanterpool drilled a last-second 3-pointer to force overtime against the top team in the nation, but the Marcus Camby-led Minutemen prevailed in the extra session, 81-76.
St. Bonaventure vs. No. 23 Temple (Jan. 15, 2000)
In the “Cookiegate” game vs. Chaney and the Owls, J.R. Bremer’s 3-pointer from the corner with 2.8 seconds remaining — one of the most memorable shots in program history — lifted the Bonnies to a 57-56 triumph over 23rd-ranked Temple.
St. Bonaventure vs. Kentucky (March 16, 2000)
In the Bonnies’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years, David “Messiah” Capers hit three unlikely free throws to force a second overtime, but Bona ultimately dropped a heartbreaker to the Wildcats, 85-80.
St. Bonaventure vs. Xavier (March 11, 2012)
Andrew Nicholson produced a dominant effort of 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots to guide the Bonnies to their first A-10 Tournament championship, and into the NCAA Tournament, with a 67-56 victory over the Musketeers.
St. Bonaventure vs. No. 16 Rhode Island (Feb. 16, 2018)
The Bonnies ended Rhode Island’s nation-best 16-game win streak and padded their at-large resume to the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling 77-74 win.
St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson (Feb. 27, 2018)
In what is widely considered the best game in RC history, Bona produced three 30-plus-point scorers and kept its NCAA hopes alive with a wild 117-113 triple overtime triumph over the Wildcats.