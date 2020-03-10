Dayton and Rhode Island.
That speaks to the consistency that coach Mark Schmidt has achieved with the men’s basketball program in the last half-decade. And that success continues to be reflected in the league’s postseason awards.
Sophomores Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi each earned A-10 all-conference honors, with Lofton being named to the First Team and Osunniyi being cited to the Third Team and All-Defensive Team, the league announced Tuesday. A third member of the Bonnies’ dynamic sophomore class, Jaren English, was named to the All-Academic Team.
It all amounted to another standout awards day for Bona, whose recent prosperity has led to the following:
— At least one First Team All-Conference member in each of the last five campaigns (Jaylen Adams, 2016-18; Matt Mobley, ‘18; Courtney Stockard, ‘19).
— Multiple all-conference selections in five of the last six seasons.
— Three All-Defensive Team choices, including back-to-back citations for Osunniyi.
ONE OF the A-10’s top point guards, Lofton leads the conference and sits 20th nationally in assists (6.0), while ranking sixth in free throw percentage (.806), 11th in steals (1.4) and 13th in scoring (14.1 points) and pacing the both the league and nation in minutes played (38.4).
The Hillside, N.J., native, an All-Rookie Team selection last season, has handed out 186 assists on the year, good for third-most in a single season at Bona, behind only Marques Green’s 216 in 2002-03 and Adams’ 195 in 2016-17.
Lofton is the 13th player since Bona joined the former Eastern 8 in 1979 to earn First Team All-Conference honors. Eight of those players were selected to the program’s Centennial Season All-Time Team in December. The 6-foot-3 guard was joined on the First Team by fellow guards Jalen Crutcher (Dayton), Fatts Russell (Rhode Island), Jacob Gilyard (Richmond) and Jordan Goodwin (Saint Louis) and runaway A-10 Player of the Year Obi Toppin.
One of the league’s premier centers, Osunniyi ranks No. 4 in the league and 21st nationally in blocks (2.4) while checking in at No. 2 in field goal percentage (.615) and No. 5 in rebounding (8.4). He’s the only A-10 player to rank in the top five in each of those three categories.
The 6-foot-10 center’s presence has been critical to the Bonnies’ success this season. Bona owns an 18-4 record and a plus-6.5 advantage on the glass when Osunniyi, who has missed seven full games due to injury, plays at least 18 minutes per game. It’s just 1-8 when he doesn’t.
THE PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., native, also an All-Rookie Team choice last winter, is the fourth player in Bona annals to earn multiple All-Defensive Team selections, alongside Caswell Cyrus (1997-00), Green (2001-04) and Andrew Nicholson (2008-09; 2011-12). He was joined on the Third Team by guards Jon Axel Gudmundsson (Davidson), Trey Landers (Dayton), Javonte Perkins (Saint Louis), Jeff Dowtin (Rhode Island) and Ryan Daly (Saint Joseph’s).
A key contributor in his first season, English owns a 3.66 GPA as a sports medicine major.
For the season, the Ranger Community College (Texas) transfer ranks second on Bona in scoring (11.9 points), third in rebounding (4.8) and third in assists (52). Those numbers have been even better in conference play, sitting at 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. English also ranks sixth in the league in 3-point percentage (.400).
The Bonnies’ on-court success and postseason accolades have gone hand-in-hand.
BONA IS the only team in the conference to have won at least 10 league games in each of the last six seasons. Consequently, with no first teamers from either VCU or Davidson, it’s the only A-10 team to have placed at least one player on the First Team in each of the last five campaigns.
The Bonnies, by any metric, have become one of the top-tier teams in the conference. And even after a shaky end to the season, they’ve strengthened that notion in 2019-20, finishing fifth in the league standings while sitting one victory from its fourth 20-win campaign in the last five years.
“To be where we’re at now, when we started 0-3 and 1-4, it’s a testament to our players and how tough they are mentally to be able to fight through it,” said Schmidt, whose Bonnies have an average A-10 seed of 4.3 since 2015.
“As a coach you want consistency, and that’s what we’ve gotten — not just this year, but over the last (however long). That’s what you try to build. You don’t want to be a one-hit wonder; you want to be able to do it consistently, and that’s what we’re proud of.”
Following is a complete list of the 2019-20 Atlantic 10 award winners: