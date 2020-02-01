OLEAN — Olean High School got a helping hand with this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring food drive from students at St. Bonaventure University who held their own food collection at the campus.
The school district has conducted the Souper Bowl of Caring food drive for years, but this is the first time they have received help from St. Bonaventure, said Olean High teacher Marie Rakus, coordinator of the project.
St. Bonaventure students Cody Shimp and Brooke Kane-Walker said the campus project was coordinated by their club, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, with a collection site in the Reilly Center.
Shimp said the high school and university came together on the project while he was providing tutoring services earlier this year at Olean High and met Superintendent Rick Moore.
“On one of those days, he stopped in and we were just talking,” Shimp said.
He said he told Moore of the university’s food drive, which led to plans for the two entities to collaborate on the Souper Bowl of Caring food collection at the school district, which delivers the donations to local food pantries during Super Bowl weekend.
Rakus said she appreciates the collaborative effort between the high school and university.
“This is the first time that we’ve ever done anything like this with them, so this is a new addition to the Souper Bowl,” she remarked.
The public schools held Souper Bowl collections this week, which they have done for more than 20 years. Local churches and businesses also staged drives at the same time.
“Our custodial staff is going to come around and collect from all the school buildings,” Rakus continued. “So this load today (from Olean High and Bonaventure) is going to be dropped off at the Olean Food Pantry.”
Shimp said St. Bonaventure collected approximately 270 non-perishable food items, while Rakus speculated the high school collected about 500 items.
“(Saturday’s) collection at Tops market is going to go to Loaves and Fishes food pantry,” she added, noting high school students will help with that collection. “Part of Sunday’s collection (from churches) is going to go to St. Vincent De Paul and the Olean Food Pantry.”
Rakus said totals on food collected and distributed will be provided at a later date. She had previously reported that the Souper Bowl collection typically accrues several tons of food and approximately $500 in donations for the pantries.