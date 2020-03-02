ST. BONAVENTURE — The regular season for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team ended ignominiously Saturday afternoon at the Reilly Center before a student-less turnout of 375.
Coach Jesse Fleming’s team fell, 80-57, to a Duquesne team which had claimed a 58-39 win in Pittsburgh earlier this season.
The defeat locked the Bonnies (7-22, 4-12) into the Atlantic 10 tournament’s 12th seed and a game tomorrow night at Amherst against the fifth-seeded University of Massachusetts (19-10, 9-7).
For Fleming, 32-84, in his four seasons, it’s a start reminiscent of his former boss, Jim Crowley, who went 35-77 over the same span.
The lesson learned for the St. Bonaventure alumnus is that building a program takes time for a new head coach, but that doesn’t mean Fleming is patient.
After the loss to the Dukes, he reflected on a frustrating campaign.
“IT WAS A trying season in so much as being in so many games and you don’t experience success in them … it really tests the kind of grit that you have … ‘Do I still show up? … Do I still pound the rock every single day?’” he said. “I think it’s worn on us through the year. It was a (season) where I really thought we could get over the top. There were 17 times, as I recall, where it was a one-possession game with under four (minutes to play) and we just didn’t get over the top.”
Fleming admitted, “It’s been really taxing on the staff and on the kids that we haven’t been able to finish. There’s a version of this season that could be a lot different just from a handful of plays. I couldn’t necessarily say that last year when we were beaten in games like today.
“We were in a lot of games but we really never got over the top.”
STILL, WITH three seniors finishing their careers – Dajah Logan, Amanda Oliver and Claudia Del Moral, the former two starting 36 games between them – next season’s Bonnies have impressive returning experience. There are two seniors, two juniors and two sophomores who have seen significant playing time, plus the eligibility of Tori Harris, a junior transfer from James Madison.
“But I don’t want to fall into the trap where ‘We’re a year older so we’ll be better,’” Fleming cautioned. “That’s something I need to get across to the kids as well. You’ve gotta know how to win, too. You go back to the days with Jim and you build over three or four years and then the kids you bring in think that you should win. Right now I think we have some kids that, when things go badly, it’s ‘Well, we’re not supposed to win right now.’
“That was the hardest thing the first time around when I was working with Jim … it took a transcendent player like Dana Mitchell who came in as a freshman (and expected to win).”
He admitted, “I’m incredibly excited about our core (of players). Tori Harris has been the best player in our program all year but just in practice. What concerns me is finding a way to teach them how to win and that they expect to win because I think the raw material is there.”
Fleming sees that as the missing confidence.
“We were down 10 to Davidson and down 13 to George Washington and we came back and won both,” he recalled. “It’s almost like (being behind) is better for us because we play loose ... we don’t have anything to lose. But in these tight games right now they’re like, ‘I don’t know what’s supposed to happen here … can I do this?’”
FLEMING has no problem assessing his team’s biggest disappointment this season.
“We have to learn to play defense … I don’t know what I need to do, I’m going to study it tooth-and-nail,” he said. “We’re 12th (of 14 teams) in the league in field goal percentage defense. When we need a stop, we don’t get stops. We’re also last in rebounding margin.
“I think there’s a personnel mixture that has to be incorporated to help there, but I also think schematically, culturally I haven’t done a good enough job for them to understand how important a stop is. In the past here, we could have a rock fight offensively but still pull out wins (with defense). And until we can be a top-half defensive team we’ll continue to struggle.”
Fleming conceded of Bona’s defensive struggles, “It hurts me in my soul. I’ve always been a defensive guy and it’s the same concept ‘D’ that I’ve played for the last 14 years. It’s something we’ve had great success with (previously). I’m just frustrated that I haven’t been able to bring that defensive mentality here.”
What plusses will he take from this season?
“I’m encouraged by a ton of things, though I need three weeks separation from this season and I’ll feel even better,” he said. “(Sophomore guard) Asianae Johnson made a huge leap this year. They’ve all raised their field goal percentage. We’re still a pretty short rotation and a pretty young group. Emily (Calabrese) will be our first pure senior through our program next year, so it’s pretty much focusing on younger kids and development. Olivia Brown had a couple of giant games … as good as any freshman has had but she’s also had some dips.
“When you look at our stats there are some great things that a lot of young kids have done for our program. But it’s about winning … my sophomores have 15 wins in two years. That’s the stat. Great that we’re shooting 50 percent (in some games) and taking care of the ball better but the (real) stat is wins and losses.”
