ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt often describes the first five minutes of each half as “critical” to his team’s success.
On Wednesday, St. Bonaventure’s opening act was a foreshadowing of what was to come.
Justin Winston finished a pair of driving layups to get the Bonnies going. Dominick Welch crashed the glass on a missed Kyle Lofton 3-pointer for a crowd-pleasing putback dunk. Bona opened the game 4-for-5 from the field while taking a 12-2 lead at the 16:09 mark.
Points in the paint.
Second chance points.
Defense leading to offense.
Jaren English tallied a career-high 21 points and Bona held a decided advantage in all three of those areas while racing past George Washington, 72-47, before a crowd of 4,354 inside the Reilly Center.
YES, GW battled back to make it a one-point game midway through the period, but despite that brief Colonials’ hot stretch, the Bonnies (15-8, 7-3) were able to bring a 12-point (39-27) lead into the break. Coach Mark Schmidt’s team added to it after halftime, building the advantage to 26 with 9:03 left and leading by at least 18 the rest of the way.
It was the Bonnies’ most decisive conference victory since topping Saint Joe’s by the same margin last February in Philadelphia. And here’s where it left Bona after its 10th game of the league campaign:
— With its third season sweep in as many games, alongside multiple victories over George Mason and Fordham.
— With its third-straight triumph, and second in February, where the Bonnies are now a glittering 28-7 since the 2015-16 campaign.
— In a tie for third place in the league standings with Duquesne (a half-game ahead of both Richmond and VCU), against whom Bona will play on Saturday at Schmidt’s old stomping grounds at Robert Morris.
GIVEN HOW close its win in DC was (71-66 last month), Bona, playing in front program legend and second all-time leading scorer Andrew Nicholson, expected to be pushed by the Colonials (10-13, 4-6), with English noting: “We take every opponent and we look at them the same way. This is the A-10, everybody’s just as tough as nails.”
He acknowledged, though, that it put a particular emphasis on setting the tone at home against an opponent in the lower half of the standings.
“We just tried to come out and hit them in the mouth first, see how they responded,” said the sophomore guard, who finished 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. “That’s what we try to do — stay offensively strong and keep being aggressive on both ends of the floor.”
Added Osunniyi, who totaled 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds: “Starting out, we wanted to try to put a complete game in. We came out really good and then we kind of let them back in the game and had to fight a little bit …
“We’re just trying to get all the pieces together and slowly get what we need to get because this is the time of year you want to play your best basketball, going into the end of the season and into the A-10 Tournament.”
Four players finished in double figures for the Bonnies, including Winston and Welch with 11 apiece, who shot 54 percent for the game. After an uncharacteristic start defensively, it limited the Colonials to just 20 points over the final 20 minutes.
To Schmidt, however, it was the secondary statistics that led to both sides of his team’s success.
BONA surrendered just a single offensive rebound and held an 18-0 edge in second chance points. It came away with a massive 48-22 edge in points in the paint. It also kept GW “knowns” Maceo Jack (6 points) and Jamison Battle (13 points) in check for most of the night.
“We outscored them by 26 in the paint, and they’re a team that goes downhill,” Schmidt noted. “We didn’t do a good job in the first half of keeping them out of the paint, but in the second half we did a much better job.
“The big key was 18-0 second chance points. We missed, we got it back, we put it in. To outscore somebody 18-0 … that’s hard to do. We shared the ball, we had 16 more shots than they had. That’s critical when you’re playing at this level.”
English had one of his better shooting nights of the season, connecting on multiple treys for the first time since going 2-for-4 against Gannon on Dec. 14. He made two 3s in that fast start for Bona while eclipsing his previous season-best of 17 points against both Dayton and Hofstra.
“I’ve just been working on my shot, getting in the gym extra, shooting late nights before games and trusting the process,” he said. “Early on in A-10 play, I was struggling. I just made some adjustments watching film and really working on my shot and just trying to get everything together.
“I shot 3-for-4 tonight, but I should have made the fourth one. I’ve just got to get better and keep shooting and keep trusting the process and my progress.”
Said Schmidt, whose team has now won five of the last six and four-straight over GW, of his the Bonnies’ most one-sided A-10 win of the year: “We’re getting better. We’re certainly not all the way there, but I thought the effort was pretty consistent. We didn’t have too many lulls in the game offensively, but our defense and our rebounding, those were the key.”