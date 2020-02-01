ST. BONAVENTURE -- Kyle Lofton, taking the more modest approach, didn’t quite have an answer.
Neither did teammate Dominick Welch.
What’s certain, though, is that their recent performances against this particular opponent haven’t gone unnoticed, especially Welch’s.
“He’s a really good player, and I’m sure he has some bad games, but he seems to play really, really well against George Mason,” GMU coach Dave Paulsen acknowledged, “because he’s played really well every time we’ve played them.”
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s sophomore stars only added to those resumes on Saturday.
Lofton totaled 17 points, including 14 in the first half to help his team offset a hot start from Mason, and Dominick Welch recorded his second-straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to key Bona past the Patriots, 74-65, before a sold out Homecoming Weekend crowd of 5,440 on Saturday.
IN HIS last four games against the Patriots, Lofton is averaging 22 points, including a career-high 32 in last year’s victory at the RC and a pair of 17-point outings this season. In his last three contests, Welch has knocked down 11 total 3-pointers, finishing with 20, 11 and 14 points.
On Saturday, the duo hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 23-4 run midway through the second half that turned a 41-38 deficit into a 61-45 cushion with 7:54 remaining.
“I was (wondering) the same thing,” Lofton said, when asked what it was about the Patriots. “Honestly, I don’t know. I feel like I hit shots when we’ve played them. And if I’m hitting shots, I’m more aggressive, I’m getting downhill. It makes it easier.”
Said Welch, “I don’t think it’s anything with the matchup. I just approach every game with the same mindset and confidence. But I just … guess something is different when we play them.”
Lofton was aggressive from the start, finishing a series of hard drives to the basket and a three-point play over the first 20 minutes. Behind him, Bona (14-8, 6-3) was able to bring a lead (37-24) into the break despite George Mason shooting 48 percent from the field, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range.
He made it a point to try to get to the basket with the 5-foot-10 Jamal Hartwell II being his primary defender.
“This week during practice, we put in a couple of sets because we knew that we had a smaller guy guarding me,” said Lofton, who also added seven more assists to his Atlantic 10-leading total, “so we just took advantage of that. And yeah, I just wanted to keep being aggressive. I feel like when I’m aggressive, our team is better … so keep being aggressive.”
BONA quietly had a solid night offensively, placing five players in double figures -- with Justin Winston notching 13 on 6-of-8 shooting and Osun Osunniyi (7 rebounds) and Alejandro Vasquez adding 10 apiece -- while shooting 48 percent from the field.
And though Welch’s 14 don’t necessarily leap off the page, his presence in the last two contests has been unmistakable. In wins over Fordham and Mason, the 6-foot-5 guard totaled 36 points and 27 rebounds, including eight of the offensive variety.
On Saturday, Bona not completed the season sweep of the struggling Patriots (13-9, 2-7), who were without starters Justin Kier and Greg Calixte, but moved into a three-way for third in the A-10 standings, alongside VCU and Richmond, with Saint Louis and Duquesne just behind at 5-3, at the midway point of the campaign.
“He’s being more aggressive,” Schmidt said of Welch. “Earlier in the season, it probably would have taken him three or four games to get 13 rebounds. I think he understands that’s an effective way to help his team win. He’s got great size, he’s good off the floor, so when he’s doing that, he’s that much harder to guard.”
The 13th-year coach added: “You don’t want to be just a one-dimensional player. You want to be a guy on the scouting report where it’s not just ‘jam him; make him put the ball down.’ Now it’s, ‘make sure you block him out.’ He’s being more aggressive and that’s why he’s having the success he’s having lately.”
TRAILING by three, Bona used its big second-half run, which also included a three-point play from Vasquez and was capped by a two-handed slam from Osunniyi, to pull away. And though the Patriots were able to narrow the lead to seven in the final two minutes, Schmidt’s group never lost control.
After allowing Mason to catch fire early, the Bonnies limited the Patriots to just 33 percent, including a 2-for-13 mark from 3-point range, over the final 20 minutes. That was the product of an effective zone defense that Bona used almost exclusively after the break.
“They got 3s against our man-to-man,” noted Schmidt, whose teams have won nine of 10 over Mason since it entered the league in 2013-14. “They were just going by us. We had a hard time keeping them in front. They’re a good 1-on-1 team, they go downhill and when they’re shooting the ball like that, it makes it difficult. But I thought our zone kept them in front, slowed it down a little bit and we did a good job.”
Assessed Schmidt of the Bonnies’ second-straight victory, which came before another fired up RC audience: “It was a good win against a very good team, a very well-coached team. We knew it was going to be a battle, it’s an Atlantic 10 game. We found a way to win, and that’s what we need to do.”