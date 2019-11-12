ALBANY — Beyond the distressing nature of an 0-2 start and the discomforting perimeter numbers that have come with it, there lies the following seemingly achievable scenario for St. Bonaventure:
It isn’t just a world in which the Bonnies shoot the ball better; at a nearly inconceivable 15 percent from 3-point range, there’s almost nowhere to go but up from a sheer statistical standpoint.
It’s a future in which their long-range shots begin to fall AND they can continue to receive meaningful contributions from Amadi Ikpeze.
The senior center has gotten off to a fantastic start — one that has become firmly lost in his team’s struggles — making 10-of-15 shots and pulling down 14 rebounds while displaying a soft touch around the rim and an improved jumper.
That early success isn’t entirely surprising; his dedication to both his game and body was among the Bonnies’ top offseason storylines. But the potential for both components gives Bona something to, quite literally, shoot for as it takes another crack at its first win — and attempts to retain the Fransican Cup — tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) against Siena in the Times Union Center.
“HE REALLY put in a lot of time (over the summer),” coach Mark Schmidt said of Ikpeze, who’s reached double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. “He knew he messed up last year by not taking care of himself, and he’s made a commitment, and it’s good to see him have some success.
“And it helps us. When we get (Osun Osunniyi) back, we may be able to play them together. But he’s given us an inside presence, he’s rebounding, he’s much quicker off his feet. He needs to be able to play more consistent, but in terms of last year to this year, we’re pleased.”
Bona has gotten off to a worst-case start, clanking its way in home losses to both Ohio (65-53) and Vermont (61-59). Now, it’s faced with its first road game and a Siena team that made a significant jump in its lone season under Jamion Christian last winter and should be solid again under first-year coach Carmen Maciarello.
Schmidt’s team has retaken command of the series, winning the last three over Siena (and six of nine since the Franciscan Cup, now named for the late Brother Ed Coughlin, who was a significant figure at both institutions, was established in 2010), including last year’s 82-40 decimation of the Saints inside the Reilly Center.
But this one will likely be no less a challenge than its first two games.
SIENA, WHICH made a nine-game improvement (8-24 to 17-16) while finishing tied for second in the MAAC standings a year ago, was selected to place sixth of 11 teams in this year’s preseason poll. It boasts a formidable duo in sophomore guard and MAAC Preseason Player of the Year Jalen Pickett, who averaged an impressive 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds en route to First Team honors last season, and talented 6-foot-8 Notre Dame transfer Elijah Burns.
Then, too, it’s the first time Schmidt’s young team will be tested in a road environment, which only adds to an already difficult task.
Bona, though, believes, it’s only a couple of missed shots — and two or three fewer miscues — away from breaking through.
“I thought we played much better in the Vermont game than we did in the first game,” Schmidt said. “If we hit some shots, it might be a different outcome in both games. Hopefully that comes around, but we’ve just got to get better. We fouled too much against Vermont … so we’ve got to make them earn it more.
“But the mentality is, it’s the next game. You can’t do anything about the first two. You just look at the tape, try to get better, and we’ve got a hard game (tonight).”
THE SAINTS had an encouraging first week, downing American (96-80) in their opener before hanging at No. 19 Xavier well into the second half of an eventual 81-63 setback. And while Pickett, already averaging 20 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Burns (19 points, 6.5 rebounds) have been at the forefront, Mount St. Mary’s transfer Donald Carey (14 points) and returnee Manny Camper (10 points, 7.5 rebounds) have also fared well in the early going.
Bona shut Pickett down last year, holding him to four points on 2-for-7 shooting before the Rochester native exploded for nearly the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-4 guard acknowledged that he’s motivated by last year’s embarrassing defeat to the Bonnies, saying to the Albany Times Union, “I think about it a lot … That’s the biggest loss I’ve ever had as a basketball player.”
Bona, meanwhile, will try to match its defensive effort from last winter.
“Last year, we put Courtney (Stockard) on him,” Schmidt noted. “We don’t have a Courtney this year from a defensive standpoint, so you try to get your hands up, try to get deflections. We can’t just let him go downhill. If he gets into the circle or into the paint, you’ve got major problems. You try to do the best job you can and controlling him and trying to keep him above the foul line.”
Of who Bona might be counting on to break the team out of its shooting slump, Schmidt added: “We’re looking for all of them (to help). It’s not just Bobby (Planutis, now 0-for-7 from distance); it’s everybody.”