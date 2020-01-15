ROCHESTER — The question was initially posed on a St. Bonaventure basketball backer Twitter account.
Which was the more exciting Bona game inside Blue Cross Arena: the night Marcus Posley poured in 47 points — the most by a Division I player that year — in a 98-90 victory over Saint Joseph’s, which helped to secure a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season crown, or the day Matt Mobley drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to top Vermont, giving the Bonnies a resume-building win on their way to an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament?
For Amadi Ikpeze, who played on only one of those teams, the answer is easy.
“Definitely Matt’s buzzer-beater,” said the 6-foot-10 center, when asked for his favorite memory in three trips to the former War Memorial. “For sure.”
For others, it’s a toss-up, a can’t-go-wrong-with-either kind of argument. Of the 267 people who voted in the online poll, 58 percent chose Posley’s 47-point night while 42 percent went with Mobley’s game-winner.
“Probably Marcus’ 47 or the game-winner against Vermont that Matt hit … either one,” said coach Mark Schmidt, before pointing out ahead of tonight’s game against UMass at Blue Cross: “We’ve had some disappointments up there, too, games that we’ve lost at the buzzer, too.
“(But) it’s going to be a great environment, a good college basketball game, and hopefully we can win by one.”
SCHMIDT’S recollection of both the good and bad brought to mind just how much of a reversal in fortune the Bonnies have experienced in their home-away-from-home in recent years.
From 2002-11, Bona lost six in a row at Blue Cross, the latter half coming under Schmidt’s watch, all three of which unfolded in heartbreaking fashion against “Power 5” opponents: a 1-point loss to St. John’s in 2009, an overtime setback to Virginia Tech in 2010 and a buzzer-beating loss to N.C. State in 2011.
Since then, however, Schmidt’s teams have owned this building, taking six in a row, including four over Atlantic 10 opponents, two of those by 20 (75-55 over George Mason in 2015 and 73-53 over Fordham in ‘17).
Deep down, the Bonnies still might not be thrilled about having to relinquish a home game to Rochester, especially against a league foe. It has, however, become more palatable to do so over winter break, when the student body is absent regardless and there’s an opportunity to outdraw a mid-week game in the Reilly Center.
Recently, Bona has done its part in making the “Roc City” series more worthwhile by winning … and giving its fans reason to make this RC North with such memorable aforementioned outcomes.
“NOTHING compares to the RC when the students are here, but the students aren’t here,” Schmidt said. “The arena has been terrific, the Rochester alums — you couldn’t ask for more. We get alums from (the Olean area) to go to the game. It’s always a great place to play, our guys enjoy it and hopefully we can play well.”
The Bonnies, playing in an arena that, on game nights, bears their midcourt logo, public address announcer and homecourt following, has seemingly become comfortable with playing one of their nine A-10 home games two hours from campus.
It becomes easier when among the last Bona players to lose a game on this floor was NBA draft pick Andrew Nicholson in December of 2011.
“It’s very comfortable, just because the fans, the support there is like a home game,” Ikpeze said. “I know a bunch of students are from Rochester, so they always pull up to support us. Just hearing the crowd, knowing there’s people there that came to watch us play and perform, it helps us that much more.”
AS THE lone experienced upperclassmen, Ikpeze is the only player on the Bona roster who’s participated in more than one Rochester game.
And so, no matter how well the Bonnies have fared since nabbing that first win there under Schmidt, against Niagara in 2012, the following is also true: With a team comprised almost exclusively of freshmen and sophomores, the whole Blue Cross experience is still relatively new.
But there’s also this to consider:
On the season, Bona is 3-1 in neutral court games, having secured its best win in such a contest — against a surging Rutgers team (in Toronto’s ScotiaBank Arena) that’s now 12-4, ranks No. 32 in the KenPom projection and is receiving votes in both major Top 25 polls. Its only loss was to Little 3 rival Canisius at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center in a game that almost certainly would have gone differently if sophomore Osun Osunniyi had been healthy.
Still, Schmidt said, “We’re a young team, so most of our guys have only played up (in Rochester, where Bona is 14-12 all-time) once, so that whole six-game thing doesn’t really matter. We look forward to going up there, there’s a big alumni base up there, they come out and cheer for us. It’s been a great environment, and hopefully we’ll have another one tonight.”
