ST. BONAVENTURE — Legends from the storied history of St. Bonaventure basketball will be honored twice Saturday as the university continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of men’s basketball.
The 1970 Final Four team will be honored immediately after Saturday afternoon’s game at the Reilly Center, while 10 members of the 20-man All-Time Team will be recognized at halftime.
The teams will be lauded again Saturday night at a gala dinner on campus. Tickets to the dinner are now sold out.
The program portion of the gala will be live streamed here beginning at approximately 7:45 p.m. Chris LaPlaca, ‘79, vice president of corporate communications at ESPN, will serve as master of ceremonies.
LaPlaca and New York Post columnist Mike Vaccaro, ‘89, will moderate a panel discussion with members of St. Bonaventure’s Final Four team, including Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the team’s trip to the NCAA Final Four. That squad finished the 1969-70 season with a 25-3 overall record and defeated Davidson, North Carolina State and Villanova to advance to the 1970 Final Four at Cole Fieldhouse in College Park, Md.
Before the panel discussion, 10 members of the Bonnies’ all-time team announced in November will be introduced. Expected to attend are: J.R. Bremer, Matt Gantt, Marques Green, Glenn Hagan, Mark Jones, Bill Kalbaugh, Lanier, Glenn Price, Greg Sanders and Tim Winn.
Other speakers at the gala include head coach Mark Schmidt, former player and coach Jim Satalin and athletic director Tim Kenney.
The Bonnies (4-4), coming off a tournament title at the Boca Raton Beach Classic, host Hofstra at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Lanier Court.