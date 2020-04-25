ST. BONAVENTURE — It was the fourth word that came up in Mark Schmidt’s description of this latest addition.
It was the eighth word to tumble from Pat Smith’s mouth when providing his own assessment of his top scorer from last season.
“Toughness.”
Eddie Creal has undeniable talent, as evidenced by his selection to both the NJCAA All-Region 16 and All-Missouri Community College Athletic Conference First Teams last month. He’s a standout defensive player, making him that much more appealing to a Bona team that has been among the Atlantic 10’s stingiest over the last two years.
To Schmidt and Smith, the coach at Moberly Area CC, where Creal spent the 2019-20 campaign, and anyone else who knows the 6-foot-4 guard, there’s one attribute that stands above the rest.
He’s tough.
It’s what he prides himself in as a player.
“No matter what challenge I go through, what I get put in or tested by, I always manage to fight through it,” said Creal, who last week signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Bona, where he’ll have two years of eligibility.
“I just keep pushing to overcome (those things) and keep working hard to get past anything (in the way). That’s the mindset I have — if I can be that tough player, I can go a long way.”
FOR CREAL, that rugged nature was born partly out of necessity.
The hard-nosed 200-pound wing grew up in Joliet, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, known for its rough-and-tumble nature, which has produced some of the toughest players the game has ever seen.
He’s also well-traveled, having starred at a pair of Illinois High Schools and suiting up for both Western Wyoming CC (in 2018-19) and Moberly (in Missouri) before realizing his dream of reaching the Division I level.
As such, he’s constantly had to prove himself to new teammates and coaches.
To him, though, there was no singular instance — no specific run-in with adversity — that helped shape that persona. Rather, it was the entire two-year, less-than-glamorous trek he had to go through before making it to Bona.
“Taking the juco route, that’s kind of tough (by itself),” he said. “You’ve got to have that mindset to fight through it, school-wise and basketball-wise, as well. Juco is very tough — how you’re perceived …
“That’s kind of what made me what I am today. Over those two years, to get through your classes, to stay motivated, you’ve got to be real tough to get through that type of environment.”
CREAL was the first of two juco transfers to sign with the Bonnies this spring, alongside 6-foot-10 center Jalen Shaw.
The two, interestingly, are connected in multiple ways.
In mid-December, their junior college teams played each other in Freeport, Ill., with Shaw’s Triton squad pulling out a wild 103-100 victory. Four months later, they were among the multitude of recruits in the same helpless position due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having to conduct visits via video chat and being forced to make their collegiate decisions partly in the dark.
The Bona staff, Creal said, gave him a kind of virtual tour of the campus and program using PowerPoint.
By the end of the presentation, he was sold.
“When I met with the coaches, everything was cool,” noted Creal, who said he also held offers from Eastern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, Southeast Missouri State and Tennessee State. “They were telling me how they interact with their players, how they take care of their players. They focus on their players a lot and put them in a situation where they can succeed.
“I just like that about them. That’s what drove me to want to come here.”
CREAL, Smith said, has historically gotten it done “with that toughness.”
But he’s also succeeded with skill and a high basketball IQ.
The Joliet native averaged a team-best 15 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 58 percent from the field last winter, guiding Moberly to a 26-7 record, the NJCAA District IV title and a spot in the national tournament, which never came to fruition due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He described himself as an up-tempo player, noting, “My main thing I do is getting to the basket. I can hit open shots as well. And I play defense — I try to produce a lot of my offense off defense.”
Schmidt echoed that sentiment, saying, “He’s an attacking wing that can score at all three levels, is a lockdown defender and can compete on the offensive glass. We look forward to getting him on campus with the rest of our guys.”
UNLIKE SHAW, who comes to Bona at a position of need, Creal is joining an already established backcourt, a group that returns starters Kyle Lofton, Jaren English and Dominick Welch, plus top reserve Alejandro Vasquez.
He knows, once again, he’s going to have to prove himself to crack major minutes in next year’s rotation.
The competitor in him wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I mean, I’ll do whatever little thing Coach needs me to do,” he said, when asked how he sees himself fitting in among the crowded stable of Bona guards, which in 2021-22 will include Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts. “That’s just the mindset that I have — whatever the coach wants me to do, I’m going to do.”
In the last four years, Creal has worked his way from Joliet, to Romeoville (Ill.), to Wyoming, to Missouri to Western New York to get to this point. He hasn’t yet gotten the chance to meet his new teammates and coaches, see the beautiful Bona campus.
As you can imagine, he’s anxious to get started.
“I’m very excited, just to come in and get things rolling,” he said, “to come in and help this team try to make the NCAA Tournament. It’s a dream come true to play at the Division I level.”