ST. BONAVENTURE — The thing is, we do understand.
We know that this is the youngest team Mark Schmidt has had in 13 seasons at St. Bonaventure, younger than when he hit the reset button in 2008; younger than the last time Bona had just one senior, in 2011; far more youthful, even, than last winter, when this team was starting three freshmen.
Bona has just one four-year player: Amadi Ikpeze.
It has only a single eligible junior: Howard (Texas) College transfer Matt Johnson. Its roster is dominated, interestingly, by sophomores, five of whom could conceivably start together, giving the Bonnies their own second-year version of a “Fab Five.”
We do get it.
We know, based on late September’s open practice, that even with a talented returning core, this year’s Bonnies will almost certainly be a work in progress, the prelude, perhaps, to a greater prosperity down the road. We understand that given the makeup of this group, it’s probably better that it racks up wins and confidence in the non-conference — the way the schedule is clearly set up — than put itself through a gauntlet that, for now, might lead to nowhere.
The Bonnies, we saw over the final few weeks of last season, are seemingly in the early stages of something special.
But if ever there was a time to be patient — to merely have fun while watching it unfold — this is it. After all, even last year’s team had a senior First Team all-conference selection (Courtney Stockard) and two other grizzled veterans (LaDarien Griffin and Nelson Kaputo) for the stretch run.
And yet, just how possible is that?
THIS IS the Bonnies and their fans, remember. Another anticipated season — the 100th in program history — begins in only 18 days.
The fever pitch has already begun to mount.
How patient can fans be when Bona, despite its youth, is considered by most media outlets to be a top four or five Atlantic 10 team again this season? How do you temper expectations when NCAA.com’s Andy Katz had the Bonnies in his “under consideration” category after releasing his first projected NCAA Tournament bracket for the coming campaign?
How do you contain that excitement when you consider the fact that the super sophomore trio of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch accounted for 56 percent of their team’s scoring during the three most important games of last season, at the A-10 Tournament in Brooklyn?
That’s where Bona, even internally, is right now: teetering the line between forbearance and eagerness.
“We have a very young team, which is scary,” Schmidt acknowledged in an interview with the Marching to Madness podcast earlier this month. “You talk to any coach and you would want to have veteran guys, guys that have been through the wars for two or three years, really good, experienced guards, and we don’t have that.
“But I think we have really talented kids, and those sophomores now, they played 35-40 minutes a game. They’ve been through it, they’ve experienced it, but now they have to take that next step in their development.”
FOR BONA, the pieces seem to be in place for another mid-March run … if not this year, then next, or in 2020-21, when the current crop of sophomores comprises what could well be one of the greatest classes in program history.
For fans, it’s difficult not to look at this roster, on paper, and ponder the possibilities.
Lofton, Osunniyi and Welch are rising stars. Junior college transfers Johnson and Jaren English have experience and winning backgrounds. Freshmen Robert Carpenter, Alejandro Vasquez and Justin Winston, a four-star prospect, seem to ooze potential.
The hope is that Bobby Planutis, a sharp-shooting 6-foot-8 forward, can provide an element the Bonnies traditionally haven’t had under Schmidt: a “stretch four.”
Schmidt, too, of course, believes he has a handful of young standout A-10 players in the making. Just like last year, however, when considering the blocks of clay that were Lofton, Osunniyi and Welch, the question is:
When will these guys become those kinds of players?
“WE HAVE good young talent,” Schmidt said. “They have a lot of energy and enthusiasm, but they make mistakes, so for me — I’m not the most patient coach — but I’m going to have to show some patience.”
Mere weeks from the season-opener, there’s plenty to be encouraged about.
“I like our athleticism, I like our energy, I like our length,” Schmidt said. “We have good young players who are going to be good Atlantic 10 players; I just don’t know when they’re going to become good Atlantic 10 players — right away? Halfway through the year?
“Some guys, they don’t see the light until they’re sophomores. It’s something that’s a little bit nerve-wracking, not knowing what you have in these guys. But I know we have really good talent. Now it’s them understanding the system, their role, the whole chemistry thing, all that stuff we’re working on (as we go).”
