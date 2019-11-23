BUFFALO — The light, as coach Mark Schmidt likes to say, came on for a couple of individuals.
Freshmen Justin Winston and Alejandro Vasquez enjoyed breakout performances on the same night, going for 19 and 20 points, respectively. Kyle Lofton had a quietly productive outing, tallying 17 points and eight assists; he’s now at six helpers per game, which currently ranks 33rd nationally.
Dominick Welch shot the ball well for a second-straight game.
The question is: Did the light come on collectively in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s impressive — and much-needed — 80-74 win over previously unbeaten Rutgers last Saturday?
Heading into today’s matchup with Little 3 rival Canisius inside KeyBank Center (2:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM), Bona has its first real momentum of the season, a victory that could potentially springboard it into the remainder of its non-conference schedule. Schmidt, though, remains cautiously optimistic.
“A young team, it’s like the light goes on and you hope that it stays on,” he said. “(But) sometimes it flickers. Those guys played well that game; hopefully, they understand what they need to do and how to prepare, but it’s still a young team and we’re going to have some ups and downs.”
AS IT HAS from opening night, history will again be part of theme when Bona meets its oldest rival in the home of the Buffalo Sabres.
This is the 100th season for the Bona-Canisius rivalry, which began in 1920 inside Butler Gym and has been renewed at least once annually since 1947. Today’s contest will be played on a bigger stage in Buffalo, a callback to the multitude of games played at the former Memorial Auditorium in the rivalry’s hey-day.
Additionally, Bona will be wearing throwback uniforms commemorating the 1970 Final Four team.
The current Bonnies seemed a more confident bunch by the end of Saturday’s tilt with the Scarlet Knights. They enter today’s outing with the 1-2, transitioning Golden Griffins with a 60 percent chance of victory, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor.
But just how much further along is Schmidt’s team now — from both a mental and execution standpoint — than it was at this time a week ago?
“You’ve got to win more than one game to get confidence,” the 13th-year coach said. “We’ve had some good practices (since), but we had some good practices and bad practices when we were 0-3.
“It’s too early to say where we’re at in terms of will the Rutgers game help us; I can probably tell you in a week or so. But it’s a young team; we still have a lot of work to do in terms of sustaining effort, knowing what we’re doing on a nightly basis. One game is not going to fix all the problems.”
IN A series it leads 101-66, Bona has retaken ownership of the matchup in recent years, winning five of the last six.
Two years ago, it topped the Griffs in the Koessler Center for its 100th victory in the series. Last winter, it downed coach Reggie Witherspoon’s team in the Reilly Center, 70-55. The expectation is that Bona makes it three in a row this afternoon.
Canisius, which was picked to finish seventh of 11 teams in the preseason MAAC poll, has a different look after losing its talented backcourt duo of Takal Molson, who transferred to Seton Hall, and Isaiah Reese, who left the program after being suspended in the middle of last season and is now in the NBA’s G-League.
The team now belongs to senior guard Malik Johnson, a preseason Second Team All-MAAC selection who’s averaging 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the early going. Johnson scored 27 points to lift the Griffins to a home-opening 83-81 victory over Bucknell after dropping road games to Brown (75-68) and Albany (83-57) to start the year.
“He’s a good player,” Schmidt said of Johnson. “He had 27 against Bucknell, and that’s why they won. Not that they don’t have any other good players (sophomore guard Jordan Henderson is averaging 13 points) — they have big guys that can shoot the ball, athletic wings. But Johnson is the catalyst, and when he plays well, they play well.”
BONA has won its last two games at KeyBank Center — both over Niagara as part of the Big 4 Basketball Classic in 2014 and ‘16 — though it did lose its last game to Canisius there — 68-66, on Nov. 28, 2008.
Still, it would almost certainly prefer to meet the Griffs at KeyBank Center rather than in Koessler, where its bandbox atmosphere and closed-quarters fan support can create a distinct advantage.
“It’s not about being little — it’s their home court,” Schmidt pointed out. “Any team is going to be more comfortable on their home court. It’s like us, we’re more comfortable here than when we go up and play in Rochester. You practice here all the time, and I’d assume it’s the same (for Canisius).
“But we still have to go play well. They’re going to have a good crowd, and it’s a good place to play, but at the same time, both teams are put in the same situation. You’ve got to play well.”
Bona performed well on a big stage Saturday, taking down a Big Ten opponent in the home of the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors. Could another grand venue and some sharp-looking throwback threads provide a little extra juice in this one?
“We have 31 opportunities to play the game,” Schmidt said. “If they’re not juiced up to play every game, it doesn’t matter what you play in.”