ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt experienced a classic Freudian slip.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach was assessing his team’s performance in the postgame press conference when he inadvertently referred to this night’s opponent, Saint Joseph’s, as Saint Louis.
It was easy to understand the slip-up.
His Bonnies had done what they needed to on this mostly uneventful night in the Reilly Center, leading comfortably almost throughout while taking care of 13th-place Saint Josephs. They’d had their best night of the year offensively, scoring a season-high 89 points, placing five players in double figures and shooting a season-best 56 percent.
Freshman Justin Winston had another outstanding night against the Hawks, scoring 20 on them, his career high, for the second time.
But in the immediate aftermath of this easy 89-73 Senior Night victory before 3,973 observers on Wednesday night, Schmidt’s mind — and every Bona fan’s, undoubtedly — naturally drifted elsewhere:
To Saturday’s game with the Billikens.
BONA (19-11, 11-6) took care of Step 1 in this “win, win and in” scenario, and they did so in grand fashion, leading by as many as 25 while giving lone senior Amadi Ikpeze an enjoyable triumph in his final game at the RC. As such, it held serve with Duquesne and Saint Louis for fourth in the league standings.
And now, for the second year in a row, it comes down to this: Beat Saint Louis on the final day of the regular season for the final double-bye or start its Atlantic 10 Tournament in next Thursday’s second round.
Entering their 31st game of the season, their destiny is still in the Bonnies’ hands. And given this team’s youth and the injuries they’ve dealt with from the beginning, that’s all for which they could have asked.
“If someone said that we (we’d be) 19-11 and have a shot to get a double-bye in the last game, yeah, you would take that,” Schmidt said. “(We had) a lot of growing pains, a lot of injuries. But give the kids credit, they fought through it and got to a point now where we have an important game.
“There’s a lot of teams right now that are playing their last game for nothing … (our) game on Saturday is an important game.”
And they made that so by rolling past Saint Joe’s.
DOMINICK Welch matched Winston’s 20-point effort while Kyle Lofton added 15 points, Jaren English logged his first Division I double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Osun Osunniyi had 10 for the Bonnies. Ikpeze, who got the start, contributed four points and four rebounds.
Bona took a double-digit lead less than seven minutes in on a dunk from Lofton, held a 15-point advantage at the break and very quickly pushed it past 20 after halftime. And though they allowed the Hawks (6-24, 2-15) to play them evenly over the final 20 minutes, it mattered little.
In the end, the Bonnies checked two boxes: They bounced back in emphatic fashion from consecutive losses that threatened their chances of a double-bye and gave themselves a good feeling heading into Saturday.
“It’s just knowing that we kind of beat ourselves the last two games,” Ikpeze said. “The main focus these last couple days was really just buying into the details and the preparation the coaches do for us every single day, and really, just leaving it out there.
“Even if it wasn’t Senior Night, just leaving it out there, giving it our all, and just knowing that it’s our next game and we need to win.”
WINSTON helped Bona to a fast start in both halves, scoring eight of his team’s first 13 points of the game and eight of its first 12 after the break, including his one 3-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play.
The 6-foot-8 forward attributed both of his games against the Hawks to his ability to “find the gaps and get into the middle of” Joe’s zone. His effort also reinforced the notion that if the freshmen, he and Alejandro Vasquez, are playing well, Bona will have that much more of a chance against SLU.
“He was aggressive,” Schmidt said of Winston. “Justin right now … when he makes that first one, his confidence goes up; he misses a couple and then his head goes down. But he made a couple early. When he’s shooting the ball like and scoring, we’re that much better.
“He’s getting better; all the young guys are getting better. It’s just, we’re going to have our times where we lack confidence or we show our inexperience. Tonight, we played the game the right way — we played with energy, unselfishly, and that’s what I like.”
FROM THE start, this was the Bonnies’ night. And in playing as well as they did, they almost offset the bad taste that came with dropping a home game to Duquesne and laying an egg at La Salle.
The question now is: Can they carry this effort into Chaifetz Arena?
“We have young guys — they’re going to have some good times and bad times; today was a good time,” said Schmidt, whose team has won five-straight and 12 of the last 13 over the Hawks. “We just have to continue to find that consistency, and that’s hard to do as a young player.
“Dealing with adversity — we didn’t have much today — but if you get a bad call or you take a bad shot, or the coach takes you out … for young guys, sometimes that’s hard to deal with. But we had a lot of success tonight, and hopefully it’s a good thing (going into Saturday).”