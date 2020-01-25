ST. BONAVENTURE -- It had many of the same components from the instant-classic St. Bonaventure-Rhode Island game from two years ago:
An electric Reilly Center atmosphere.
An high-level, back-and-forth affair.
A game that, unsurprisingly, came down to the final few minutes.
Unlike in February of 2018, however, when the senior-laden Bonnies made the big plays needed to knock off the 16th-ranked Rams, the still-young squad of 2019-20 came up short in that final segment Saturday. The result was a third-straight loss, and another that came without star center Osun Osunniyi, but easily the most encouraging setback of that treacherous three-game stretch.
Fatts Russell, the diminutive but dynamic guard, poured in 29 points, including the back-breaking 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining, as the Rams spoiled an admirable Bona effort with an 81-75 victory before a sold-out crowd of 5,480, including the first game with students in over a month, inside the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies (12-8), now 4-3 in league play after an unbeaten start, rallied from an eight-point deficit with seven minutes remaining to make it a one-possession game (69-66) heading into the under-4 media timeout.
That final stretch, though, was marked by the following: an offensive foul, a missed free throw, a missed 3-pointer and a turnover; plus, that dagger of a 3 from Russell and a pair of exclamation-point dunks from Jacob Toppin and Jeff Dowtin.
“We missed a shot, they made a shot; that’s really what it comes down to,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt assessed of that final four minutes. “(Tyrese) Martin hit a tough one on the baseline (to make it 72-66), Russell hit one from the top, and we missed a couple. That’s college basketball.
“Rhode Island is one of the elite teams in our league. We’re right there with a chance to win. That’s a good sign. Hopefully, we can learn from some of the mistakes we made and grow from them and get better.”
Unlike in previous losses to VCU and Dayton, the Bonnies -- boosted by a boisterous RC audience -- battled from start to finish against the Rams.
They outplayed Rhody (14-5, 6-1) for almost the duration of the first half, building their lead to as many as nine before settling for a five-point (40-35) advantage at the break. They matched the Rams’ intensity and even exceeded their aggressiveness for a spell, making 13-of-14 free throws before halftime.
Without Osunniyi, who missed his third-straight game with a concussion, they did a decent job on preseason first team all-league selection Cyril Langevine, who finished with 13 points, but on 4-of-10 shooting, and whose 11 rebounds were matched by Bona senior Amadi Ikpeze.
But just when this biggest win of the season came back within reach -- when Justin Winston drained a 3 from in front of his team’s bench to make it 69-66 with 4:02 remaining -- URI’s experience came to the forefront and Bona’s youth shone through.
“The effort was there,” Schmidt said. “I thought we worked. (But) against a team like URI, every possession is critical. You have to have them earn their points, and sometimes we broke down -- a couple of turnovers, and they got fastbreak layups and you can’t guard against that. The effort was there, the execution’s just got to get a little bit better.”
As sour as the outcome was in the moment, that’s how reassuring it was for this team’s future.
Facing one of the league’s better defensive teams, Bona had five players reach double figures -- four sophomores and a freshman: Kyle Lofton with 15, Dominick Welch and Jaren English with 14 and Winston and Alejandro Vasquez with 12 and 11, respectively.
The latter two, both freshmen, never wilted against the more rugged Rams. Vasquez hit a trio of first-half 3-pointers to keep the Bonnies in front. Jaren English continued to prove himself as an A-10 starter and one of the team’s top contributors.
In this one, two key segments cost them: The start of the second half, when Rhode Island scored the first seven points to erase the Bonnies’ lead and set a new tone, and the final few minutes, when it pulled away.
After pulling to within 75-71 with 1:04 left, Bona surrendered Toppin’s dunk in the halfcourt and then coughed up a pass to Russell, who found Dowtin (11 points) for the game-sealing fastbreak dunk.
“We played hard, just not all the time; that’s what we’ve got to get to,” Schmidt said. “I thought we made some inexperienced plays … we missed five free throws in the second half (7-of-12). With an inexperienced team, you have to make those. You’re not going to make every foul shot, but with where we’re at right now, we’ve got to make those foul shots.
“With a young team, the more that they’re put in these different situations, hopefully they can grow and learn from them.”
On an afternoon where the crowd was at its best and the officiating shaky and whistle-happy, Russell made the biggest difference, connecting on 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 at the line while pumping in 20 of his 29 after the break.
“He hit some big shots,” Schmidt said of the junior guard, who’d be in the A-10 Player of the Year conversation if it wasn’t for Dayton’s Obi Toppin. “He’s a talented guy. Like anything, you wish you could guard him one or two plays better, but he hit some big shots. We tried to do our best, and he played well.”
He concluded: “(We had) a great crowd, it was much appreciated. We showed some promise, we’ve just got to continue to work and learn from the breakdowns that we had.”