Bona back to hoping early struggles lead to later success

ALBANY — A friar associated with Siena ambled through a corridor inside the Times Union Center, arms raised, a wide smile on his face.
It wasn’t an unusual sight, not after a men’s basketball game pitting the Saints against fellow Franciscan school St. Bonaventure, and a matchup in which the winner is rewarded with the ‘Franciscan Cup.’
But it did serve to underscore another stinging setback for the Bonnies, who not only lost to a rival, but had to relinquish the Cup after giving it a more permanent place in their trophy case with wins in each of the previous three seasons.
It wasn’t just that Bona had fallen to 0-3 — its worst start in 15 years — or had to give way to a postgame Siena celebration or, again, left the floor with more questions than answers. It’s that, given the presumed silence in its locker room, it had to hear about it from the myriad of Saints backers in the hallway outside.
“I haven’t seen a Siena team go to the basket like that in years!” exclaimed the friar, to anybody who might have been listening, after the Saints’ 78-65 triumph on Tuesday night. “Years!”
Bona shot the ball much better than it did in either of its first two contests, making 10-of-28 from beyond the arc after a 7-for-46 start, and that was the one big positive it could bring back from the state’s capital.
It conjured a collection of other flaws in place of a poor shooting performance, however, many of which had befallen it at this time last season.
THE YOUNG Bonnies, who, for a stretch in the first half, used a lineup consisting of three freshmen (Justin Winston, Robert Carpenter, Alejandro Vasquez) and two sophomores (Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch), had a difficult time matching up, from both a mental and physical standpoint, with their older, more experienced opponent.
They weren’t aggressive enough, as evidenced by its mere seven free throw attempts (it took only 15 in a season-opening loss to Ohio). They had too many turnovers — eight in the second half — in critical moments.
Its start has become painfully similar to last season’s.
A year ago, en route to a 1-5 mark at Thanksgiving, the Bonnies were young, down a pair of starters and overmatched against seemingly beatable opponents who simply had too much experience for them to have a realistic chance.
As a result of their youth and injuries, they were forced to thrust into action players who weren’t quite ready for those roles.
Here we are again.
BONA, at 0-3, is as young as its ever been under coach Mark Schmidt, down an all-conference-caliber starter (Osun Osunniyi) and a second potential contributor (junior college transfer Jaren English) and just hasn’t been as good as the teams that have boasted the following: a veteran backcourt (Ohio), an All-American candidate and four returning starters (Vermont) and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year (Siena).
And, in that way, this year’s first two weeks — aside from the fact that two of those losses came on its home floor — have been even less surprising than last season’s, when the prospect of a dismal start was still so new, and the precedent was only then being set for what can happen under these circumstances.
As we learned from last November, though, there is some good that can — and likely will — come of this, as difficult as that might be to consider.
IN THE moment, it seemed, there was nothing to extract from three-straight blowout losses in the Cayman Islands. A 1-5 record had become all but unheard of. But it was at this disastrous tournament that Kyle Lofton began scoring and becoming a more confident point guard and Osunniyi earned his first start.
And though, as freshmen in only the first few games of their career, they were bound to take their lumps, they were also much better in February and March as a result.
Perhaps that’s what we’re seeing again in 2019-20.
With Osunniyi sidelined, freshman Justin Winston has been given extended minutes, and he’s made the most of them, scoring 10 points in each of the last two games while displaying some of the natural ability that made him a four-star recruit coming out of prep school.
Winston and Vasquez and, to a lesser degree, Robert Carpenter, almost certainly wouldn’t be counted on so early if Bona was at full health. And though their struggles are inevitable, for fans shaken by an 0-3 record, it might be better now to focus on where these guys might be heading into the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
“I think we have good young players,” Schmidt said “And I said it at the beginning of the year, we think they’re going to be good A-10 players, we just don’t know when that’s going to happen.
“But Justin has been a bright spot. He’s made his mistakes, but I think you’ve seen a glimpse of his talent, he’s still trying to learn the system, he’s still very unsure out there, but you’ve seen the god-given abilities that he has. So hopefully, just like last year, we play those young guys early and it helps us as we go forward.”