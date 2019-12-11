ST. BONAVENTURE — Jaren English did his best to deflect the praise disguised as a question.
The sophomore guard, a transfer from blue-collar Ranger Community College (Texas) — presumably from where his ‘yes sirs’ and ‘no sirs’ originated — had just totaled 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (4-for-5 from 3s), four rebounds and a steal to key the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to a 73-45 win over Hofstra.
He’d just helped the Bonnies to their fourth-straight win — their fourth in as many games since making his Division I debut on Nov. 27 against Mercer — when he was asked if he’s made a bigger immediate impact than even he expected.
“Honestly, sir, I just go out there and play basketball,” he said. “I don’t really focus on those types of things. I just want to bring toughness, win games and win championships. I don’t really worry about the personal and the stats and things like that.
“Coach (Mark) Schmidt tells me what to do, tells me what he needs from me, and I go in and do it and just get it done.”
The Romulus, Mich., native has provided instant production, averaging 11 points on 52 percent shooting, four rebounds and two assists per game. More than that, he’s given the Bonnies an edge and injected this young team with something it was lacking before his arrival: courage, and even some charisma.
As such, he’s quickly becoming a fan favorite.
“He brings a different dimension to our team — a toughness,” Schmidt said in the aftermath of that 28-point blowout. “He knows how to play. (He has a) high level of skill. We didn’t have that in the first five games of the year, so he brings a different dimension, and we’re glad to have him.”
ON SATURDAY, English not only further endeared himself to the Bona faithful, he radiated what last weekend was always meant to be about:
The unification of past and present.
The night before, the 6-foot-4 guard and his teammates joined the legendary 1969-70 Final Four team for dinner inside the Reilly Center’s Hall of Fame room. They were regaled with stories from program greats Bob Lanier and Bill Kalbaugh. They sat with Paul Hoffman and laughed with Greg “Bubba” Gary. They were half-jokingly told by Matt Gantt to remember to rebound or face the consequences.
It was this interaction that helped motivate Bona in its game against the Pride, that pushed it to its best performance of the season, that bonded these two teams separated by 50 years all the way through the Final Four group’s postgame introduction on Saturday, when the young Bonnies gleefully danced along to the elder team’s anthem:
“Wade in the Water.”
And it was this interaction that seemed to genuinely mean something to players such as English.
“Coach Schmidt talks to us everyday about the history, about being ready to go,” he said. “Today, we just came out ready to play, excited to play in front of those guys. It was truly an honor (to play in front of the Final Four team). That’s why I came to Bonaventure — to play in these games.”
FROM THE presence of nine All-Time Team members and the Final Four squad, to the appearances of former coaches Jim Satalin, Jim O’Brien and Jim Baron, to the nearly sold out crowd, to the game’s result, it was an unblemished day for anyone associated with St. Bonaventure basketball.
As part of that, a joint, smiling photo was taken of one team that achieved the ultimate greatness in college basketball and another — currently led by five sophomores and two freshmen — that hopes to carve its own piece of history in the next three years.
And in the end, despite the magnitude of the moment, a picture-perfect evening was achieved.
“When you’re a competitor and you’ve got the best of the best in the room, and the next day, you’ve got the best of the best watching you play, you better not suck,” Schmidt said afterward at the 100th season gala, eliciting a room full of laughter.
“ … and we didn’t.”
He went on: “It was a special day. The atmosphere in the Reilly Center was unmatched. For our guys to be able to go out there and play with the pressure they had with the Final Four team here, Big Bob, the NIT championship (players), some of the top 20 players that have ever played here at St. Bonaventure … there’s a lot of pressure.
“But I give our guys credit to be able to fight through that and have the game that they had.”
TODAY’S BONNIES were given the ultimate history lesson at their dinner on Friday night.
They learned that it was Gene Fahey who wrote “College Park, Maryland,” on the blackboard on the first day of practice, Oct. 15, 1969, as a reminder of where Bona expected to be at the conclusion of that season: the site of the Final Four.
They learned just how “juiced up” Lanier was for that Holiday Tournament game against Purdue, the night he dropped 50 points at Madison Square Garden, and the bad news that meant for the Boilermakers.
To be able to repay those players with something they, too, were quite familiar with — a home drubbing — in THEIR uniforms, the gorgeous 1970 ‘St. Bona’ throwbacks, made the victory that much sweeter.
“They’re coming back, the whole weekend is for them,” sophomore center Osun Osunniyi said. “It makes the celebration 10 times better because we got a win for them. We did everything we did for them. It makes the weekend even better for them, and us as well.”
Said Schmidt: “As a coach, you critique, and they never do anything well enough. But today, I was really proud of them.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)