ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team didn’t necessarily need another guard right now.
Nor did it unavoidably have to add to an already loaded Class of 2022.
But coach Mark Schmidt and his staff thought enough of Jalen Adaway to offer him one of their two remaining scholarships and welcome him into a backcourt that’s scheduled to return everybody even after next season.
And the 6-foot-5 guard thought enough of Bona to accept.
Adaway, a Miami (Ohio) transfer, has chosen to continue his collegiate career at Bona, he announced at a Buffalo Wild Wings Friday in his hometown of Logansport, Indiana. He will sit the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules and then have two years of eligibility.
An athletic wing with tremendous leaping ability, he chose the Bonnies, in part, for the school’s basketball-crazy culture and the uptick in conference the Atlantic 10 represents, he told his hometown paper, the Pharos-Tribune.
“IT’S JUST a great basketball school,” he told the Tribune’s Beau Wicker. “They live and die for basketball …
“(The A-10 is) one of the best conferences you can play in. I’m playing against Dayton, Saint Louis, Rhode Island, VCU, schools like that every night, going into their buildings. If you can play at this level, you can play at any level when it comes to professional basketball. That’s been my dream for the longest, so I’m just looking forward to making that happen.”
Adaway appeared in 31 games, making 17 starts, and finished fourth on his team in both scoring (7.5 points) and rebounding (5.0) and first in field goal percentage (50.5) as a sophomore at Miami last winter. His minutes, number of starts and points were down from his freshman campaign, when he made 29 starts, potentially a contributing factor in his decision to transfer.
Adaway was a capable scorer in two seasons with the Redhawks, reaching double figures seven times last year, including an 18-point outing against South Carolina State. His numbers indicate that he’ll continue the Bonnies’ recent trend of having strong-rebounding guards, as he had 13 games with at least six boards in 2018-19, including a pair of 13-rebound performances.
Mostly, Adaway, whose nickname is Flight 33, is known for his ability to sky over defenders for explosive dunks.
After a year of practicing with Bona, he’ll join a backcourt that could return starters Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch, plus rising sophomore Alpha Okoli, junior college transfers Jaren English and Matt Johnson and incoming freshman Alejandro Vasquez.
Adaway seems more than familiar with the program of which he’s now a part.
“THEY BEAT UCLA (in the 2018 NCAA Tournament). I remember watching that game actually,” he said to the Pharos-Tribune. “It just shows you what we’re capable of, just going to the tournament. Over the past few years, they’ve been to the tournament a couple times, the NIT tournament. They just a guard in the NBA (Jaylen Adams), who played for the Hawks this past season.
“That’s what they’re known for, they’re known for their guards, and that’s part of the reason why I wanted to go there … just because I want to go there and become the lethal guard I know I can be and just elevate my game.”
A FOUR-YEAR standout at Logansport High School, Adaway averaged 16 points and eight rebounds while helping the Berries to a 23-2 record and their first conference title in 40 years as a senior in 2016-17. He was named to the Large School All-State Team by the Indy Star that same season.
Adaway is the sixth member of the Bonnies’ 2019 recruiting class, joining Johnson, English, Vasquez and incoming freshmen Justin Winston and Robert Carpenter. He makes 12 scholarship players for Bona (11 of whom are eligible for this year), which has one to give, though Schmidt typically holds onto one heading into the next campaign.
The former Miami guard, who was recruited heavily by new Bona assistant Tray Woodall, is eager to get started with St. Bonaventure.
“They’re just excited that not only am I an unselfish player, but I’m an athlete and they’re excited to really work and get my skill to that elite level,” he said. “They’ve been telling me I can be all-conference. I’m looking forward to getting to work with them.”