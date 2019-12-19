The Bolivar-Richburg Central School District has been awarded $222,970 to expand its pre-kindergarden program.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday involving $15 million for 26 school districts to increase access and expand pre-K programs.
It’s part of the state’s ongoing effort to promote early education and improve academic outcomes for all students.
Funding was awarded to school districts based on quality of applications and other factors such as district and student need, the state’s effort to target the highest need students, and a focus on maximizing the total number of children served in pre-kindergarten programs.
New York’s commitment to pre-K is now over $840 million annually, serving 120,000 three and four year-old students each year with universal pre-K offered at no cost to families.