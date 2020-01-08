Billy Martin’s Circus is back in Salamanca on Thursday

SALAMANCA — Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will appear at the Allegany Community Center on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., marking the circus’s 43rd annual visit to Salamanca.
The Seneca Nation Recreation will benefit.
The indoor circus was founded in 1938 by James M. Cole, of Penn Yan, who ran the circus for 50 years before his retirement in 1987. Olean native Billy Martin has owned and presented the show since 1988.
Salamanca has been the circus’s “season opener” for the past 32 years, debuting new and unique talent that will go on tour for 15 weeks visiting over 100 communities throughout New York state and Pennsylvania.
Many new acts and performers will be featured this year, including the Olate Dogs. This award-winning canine act appeared with the Cole Circus in 2012 and later that year won the top prize on America’s Got Talent. They were featured in Las Vegas and have since toured the nation presenting their delightful dogs.
Among other new acts will be Sasha, Russian foot juggler; Ivan, Cyr Wheel acrobatics; The Ayalas, perch pole balancing; and all-time favorites, The Arestov Costume Quick-Change Act and “Slinko.”
Children 12 years and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $15 each. Doors open one hour prior to showtime.