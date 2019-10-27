ORCHARD PARK — Back when the NFL schedule was released last April, two home games seemed candidates for defeats even by the Bills’ most myopic fans.
One was the Sept. 29 hosting of the Patriots at New Era Field, a game, which it turns out, Buffalo had every chance to win, but ended up falling, 16-10, despite New England’s worst effort of the season. It was the Bills’ lone loss in a 5-1 start, though four of those wins required fourth-quarter rallies.
The other was this afternoon’s meeting with the Eagles (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM). Philadelphia, which won the Super Bowl some 20 months ago, comes into today’s game at 3-4 and smarting from a 37-10 loss to the Cowboys last Sunday night in Dallas.
Still, two of the Eagles losses were a 24-20 defeat at Atlanta and a 27-24 surprise at home to Detroit, and they come into this game as only a 1½-point underdog, a seeming tribute to the fact the National Football Conference, to this point, seems the stronger of the two. Indeed, Philadelphia, despite the stuttering start, is only a game behind Dallas in the NFC East.
Then, too, the Eagles are out-scoring Buffalo in points per game (24-20) and rank fifth in third-down conversions (48 percent).
And today, one of the most interesting matchups will be Philly’s run defense against the Bills’ rushing attack. Buffalo averages 137 yards per game on the ground, seventh in the league, while the Eagles’ rushing ‘D’ is surrendering 89 yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.
TO BE SURE, this is a team that concerns Bills coach Sean McDermott, who spent 12 seasons on the Philadelphia staff, the last two as defensive coordinator when the Eagles made the playoffs (2010, ‘11).
He maintained of today’s meeting, “It’s the next game, really,” but quickly added, “I know it’s been a long time since I’ve been there ... that’s where I got my start so I’m forever grateful for that and working with Andy Reid, working where I grew up (Philadelphia area) and being around my family, it made it special.”
Of course, also part of that Eagles staff was Doug Pederson, the current head coach and offensive guru, who won the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.
“It doesn’t surprise me knowing Doug, watching him, how he handled (himself) as a (backup) player. Then how he approached his coaching career,” McDermott said.”He’s extremely driven, a smart, great leader.”
THE EAGLES’ biggest problem this season has been injury and it appears that four starters and two key reserves will be out again today.
Two of the starters are former Bills, offensive tackle Jason Peters (knee) and middle linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle). The other are wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot). Also out will be No. 3 cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), who fills the nickel role, and explosive third-down back Darren Sproles (quad).
The Bills, meanwhile, will likely be without backup safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring) but hope to have starting outside linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) plus No. 3 wideout Duke Williams (shoulder) back in the lineup.
IN ANY CASE, Buffalo’s defense figures to be tested today.
“Zach Ertz is one of, if not the best tight end in the league.” McDermott said. “We know he’s a key part of that offense and hard to stop. (But) their offense overall is hard to stop with the different weapons they have. They’ve been together a long time, there’s a lot of continuity and Carson Wentz is one of the top, one of the elite quarterbacks in the league. They’ve got a good running game (Jordan Howard), plus a good offensive line and wide receivers (Alshon Jeffrey and Nelson Agholor).
“They’ve also got a lot of talent on defense with Fletcher Cox (tackle) and Malcolm Jenkins (safety). They’ve got eight guys that they continue to push at the quarterback and that’s hard to defend.”
Especially in a defense coordinated by Jim Schwartz, who served a stint with Buffalo in that role. Schwartz is known to install exotic blitzes that befuddle young quarterback such as the Bills Josh Allen.
“There’s some things we’ve done well and some things we need to improve on,” McDermott said of handling the blitz. “And that’s not just as an offensive line as it relates to pressure, it’s the overall offense because one thing is affected by another.
“I like where we are, some of the things we’ve been able to do (on the offensive line). It’s such a fundamentally driven position ... a mindset driven position and I like some of the signs of progress that I’ve seen but with much work to do. Every week is a challenge. We’re going to have to block probably the best defensive line in the league this week.”
And that will be the test that decides the outcome.