ORCHARD PARK — Today won’t exactly be the same as it was on Aug. 26, 2018 at New Era Field.
That was the day of the Bills’ third preseason game when an opposing player was treated as if he was visiting royalty by the home crowd.
Buffalo was hosting the Bengals in what has become the most important of the four exhibitions, but the reason that attracted an unusually high preseason crowd of 67,450 was Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton.
Eight months earlier, the Bengals were visiting Baltimore for the season finale and trailed 27-24 in the final minute. Meanwhile, 950 miles away in Miami Gardens, Florida, the Bills were anxiously watching the TVs in their locker room, having just beaten the Dolphins, 42-17, to complete the first half of the daily double. The second part was for Cincinnati to beat the Ravens.
Dalton was facing 4th-and-12 from the Baltimore 49 with 53 seconds to play. With a game-tying field goal out of the question, he lofted a pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd who ran through the Ravens’ secondary for the winning score.
Baltimore was out of the playoffs and Buffalo, no matter how unlikely, was in, ending a 17-year drought.
The response was immediate as the Bills’ faithful immediately began donating to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, which provides support for families with seriously ill or physically challenged children.
The Foundation received over $415,000 from Bills fans, mostly in $17 increments to celebrate ending one of the most bleak periods in franchise history.
And when Dalton threw two touchdown passes in the Bengals 26-13 preseason win that day, nobody seemed to mind.
This afternoon at New Era Field (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100,1 FM, 550 AM) things will be different.
The Bills are playing their home opener after getting off to a 2-0 start, with victories over the Jets and Giants, marking the first time in the franchise’s 60-year history that it began the season with consecutive road wins.
Cincinnati’s story is a bit different.
After giving the Seahawks (2-0) all they wanted in a 21-20 loss at Seattle opening week, Cincinnati fell to 0-2 when it was eviscerated, 41-17, at home by the 49ers.
But there’s reason for concern.
Dalton already has thrown for 729 yards — 365 per game — and even with sacks factored in, the Bengals’ 343 passing yards average is second in the NFL.
When asked about Dalton’s performance this season (4 TDs, 1 interception, 66 percent completions), Bills coach Sean McDermott noted, “I’ve gone against him a few times over the years. First of all, I have a lot of respect for him as a person. He continues to show his development in playing the position … he’s very decisive in what he’s doing.
“They take aggressive shots down the field. I think they are a really good offense, a really good football team. The way they played Seattle they probably should’ve won the game out there against a good team. I think the game last week got away from them a little bit.”
As for Dalton’s heroics in Baltimore, McDermott added, “I really appreciate it. I had a chance to meet him this offseason. Andy and his wife are class people and certainly we really appreciate his generosity to this community and that goes beyond the game.”
Cincinnati’s passing success this season, though, is offset by an invisible ground game. The Bengals are averaging a beyond-anemic 30 yards per game, last in the league. And that’s not all the bad news. The Bengals are 32nd (last) in the NFL in percentage of red zone touchdowns (17), 30th in rushing yards surrendered (166 per game) and 29th in points surrendered per game (31).
By contrast, the Bills are first in percentage of red zone touchdowns (100), fifth in points allowed (15 per game) and sixth in fewest total yards (294) and passing yards (198) surrendered.
That’s why Buffalo is a 6-point favorite.
Still, the Bills have yet to discover their identity and that includes how to defend Cincinnati.
“It can be a challenge,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “You’re trying to search for tape and trying to figure out what that team’s identity is and in this case, you’re referencing the preseason along with a couple of regular season games. But also, you look at the history of the guy that’s calling the plays (new coach Zac Taylor, who replaced fired 16-year veteran Marvin Lewis). What’s his background? You’re going back and searching, trying to find out what his identity was previously and does it connect to what they’re currently doing.”
Frazier admitted, “It’s definitely time-consuming, but it’s necessary and that’s part of the equation, just trying to figure out what do they want to be, based on what we’re seeing on tape. You try to draw some conclusions but you find yourself sometimes in a new situation like this with a new team, new head coach, new offensive coordinator.
“You get into the game and you kind of figure it out and you have to be ready to adjust because you’re surmising a little bit about what you think they are, or want to be.