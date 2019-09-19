ORCHARD PARK — Coaches almost always find themselves in an awkward position.
They’re paid to win games, but when that happens, they do their very best to downplay such success so as not to give their teams the slightest reason for complacency or opponents any extra emotional juice.
Of course, fans don’t live by those constraints … particularly in Buffalo.
Here are their Bills, 2-0, after consecutive road wins over the Jets and Giants at MetLife Stadium, preparing for the home opener Sunday against 0-2 Cincinnati at New Era Field.
And already the Buffalo faithful are expecting a victory over the winless Bengals and looking forward to a meeting with the unbeaten Patriots, 23-point home favorites against the reeling Jets this week, the following Sunday at Orchard Park.
BUT BILLS coach Sean McDermott is desperately trying to pump the brakes.
“We’re excited to play at home,” he said during a media session this week. “It’s good to be home in front of our fans. Yet the preparation still has to be the same in terms of our process. (The players) have to understand sometimes there are things we have to handle — tickets — all of that (home game) process is a little bit different.
“We want to get that squared away as early as we can and get focused on our preparation. This is a good football team coming in here. It’s early in the season and we have a lot of work to do. How we work and prepare this week will be key to our success.”
What about that 2-0 start?
“We’re not where we need to be … we’ve got a lot of work to do,” McDermott maintained. “I thought we lost our edge a little bit in (Sunday’s 28-14 win over the Giants) the early part of the third quarter and the way we finished the game. I didn’t think we finished the right way, so I was not happy with that.”
And quarterback Josh Allen, channeling his inner McDermott added, “ We’re really taking one game at a time. It’s only been two games.
“Last time I checked, nobody’s done anything special by just winning two games. We’re putting those behind us and focusing on Cincinnati … just trying to put our best foot forward and prepare as well as we can so we can go out there on Sunday and strive for 1-0 each week.”
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, a former head coach of the Vikings, added, “When you start off 2-0 — Sean talked to our team about it (Monday), not getting too far out in front of yourself, just looking at things for what they are. There’s a whole lot more football to be played.
“You don’t want to be crowning yourself in September. You have to be very, very careful. We’ve all seen teams start 4-0, 6-0 and not make the playoffs. There’s a lot of football to be played. Put it in perspective, one practice at a time, one game at a time and just keep that mentality.”
And McDermott doesn’t feel his team is looking past the Bengals.
“I would say our guys are focused on doing their routines,” he said. “They understand that it’s early in the season and the challenge that’s in front of them.”
“It’s only two games in, so the important piece for us is to continue to focus on our process, our fundamentals, our mindset and we continue to grow as a football team.”
STILL, there’s always the excitement of the home opener.
“We hope it’s rocking,” said Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of New Era Field. “We know it will be. Our fans are great. Obviously I was one of them growing up (in West Seneca). Bills Mafia comes out in full force. What we really have to try to do is just focus on our task, leading up to that, getting ready.”
And even McDermott admits the atmosphere at New Era is special.
When asked his favorite part of home games he allowed, “Just the people ... driving in from where I live into the stadium. The smell in the air.
“Watching the environment around the tailgates is unique to the NFL. Very few places do people park in people’s backyards around the NFL, so that’s kind of neat. I love the signs that are on Big Tree Road and Abbott Road that advertise for parking. I just think it’s all part of our experience in Buffalo and it’s special.”
Of course Bills fans are looking well beyond Sunday.
They’ve already checked out the schedule and know that over the next seven weeks, there are five home games — Bengals, Patriots, Dolphins, Eagles and Redskins — a bye and a trip to Tennessee. It’s a make-hay stretch.
But when asked about it, McDermott was at his guarded best.
“I’m just looking at one game right now,” he said. “We’re trying to continue to improve. I don’t know about five games from now. All I know is who we play this week and that’s where our focus is.”
