In my view, NFL mock drafts are exercises in futility and always have been.
Over the years, I’ve tracked the first-round mocks of Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, Pro Football Weekly and the Associated Press.
My conclusion is that any national publication that gets 25-27 of the 32 first-round picks correct — irrespective of what teams choose them — has had a great mock draft. And if it pairs even five players with the franchise that actually selects them, it’s an absolute coup.
So imagine trying to prognosticate who the Bills will take after 53 players have already been claimed.
That’s the situation for Buffalo in the NFL’s 85th Annual Draft which begins this evening under unprecedented circumstances.
Due to the coronavirus, both the National Football League’s administration and the teams’ 32 front offices, to adhere to governmental social distancing guidelines, will be connected by as many as 180 locations via teleconferencing.
AND TONIGHT (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 8 o’clock), as the NFL conducts the draft’s first round, the Bills likely will be non-participants.
Over five weeks ago, general manager Brandon Beane dealt Buffalo’s first rounder (No. 22 overall) to the Vikings along with a fifth (No. 155) and sixth (No. 207) this year and a fourth rounder in 2021 for wide receiver Stefon Diggs (Related story this page).
“Day 1 will be hard,” Beane admitted of tonight’s opening round. “We’ve just got to play some videos of Stefon Diggs when 22 comes up. We’ll just be patient and watch it all and when Day 1 is over, whether (we trade back into the first round) or not, we’ll stare at the board ... ‘What’s (there) that we like’?
“Is there anybody left we gave first-round grades to? Obviously those are targets. How long before a guy stays there before we make a move like (offensive guard/tackle) Cody Ford last year (moving up in the second round). Secondly, looking at all the teams in front of us and what their needs are.”
He added, “Let’s say we’re looking at receiver and we have three (graded) there in the second round. How many teams that didn’t take a receiver in the first round that we’ve penciled in as a team where we see a receiver need (haven’t picked one)? Will the third guy get to us?
“Maybe we’d love to have any of those three, but if two of them go, do we want to be aggressive and go get that other one? Do we want to be patient, maybe we get one in the third round and focus on another position? That’ll be my plan, watch Day 1, then see what’s on the board for us going into Day 2.”
BUFFALO will make two picks on Friday, that second rounder (No. 54 overall) and a third-round selection (No. 86). Then, come Saturday, the Bills have five choices: one in round four (No. 128), one in round five (No. 167), two in the sixth (Nos. 188 and 207) and one in the seventh (No. 239).
Of course, there’s also the question of need.
There’s a perception, especially among the most myopic of fans, that Buffalo is a playoff team merely drafting for depth.
That would be, uhhh, wrong.
In the current NFL era, the concept of a feature back has become antiquated. Most teams use at least two and for the Bills, behind second-year pro Devin Singletary, amazingly elusive but undersized, is young veteran T.J. Yeldon, a journeyman at best. It would seem drafting a No. 2 running back has to be a priority.
Worse is the situation at linebacker where Buffalo signed former Panther and Saint, AJ Klein, who projects as the starter replacing the retired Lorenzo Alexander. But he has underwhelming statistics in seven years as a pro with only 65 starts. Former Steeler linebacker Tyler Matakevich, an outstanding special teams player, is a career reserve who saw little action for Pittsburgh’s defense.
And while starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are more than solid in the two other starting linebacker spots, it’s a precipitous fall to their backups should one or both get hurt.
Then, too, there are those who feel Buffalo’s second-round pick should go either for an edge rusher — Buffalo got only 17 sacks and 38 quarterback hits from its four defensive ends combined in 2019 — or an offensive tackle where incumbent returnees Dion Dawkins, Ty Nsekhe and Ford have shown nothing more than average skills.
Do the Bills just go for the cliched “best player available?”
THAT’S WHAT Beane says.
“I’m not gonna pass up a good player, I’m still gonna go best player available,” he maintained of the second and third rounds. “We put a lot of emphasis on knowledge and the ability to learn and process information. Guys learn different ways ... some need to walk through, some can do it off the video, some need to be on-board, but as long as we know they can learn it in one of those forms …
“Some maybe take a little bit longer, but I don’t want to pass up a talented player if I know he can get there, even though he may have a slower start.”
But Beane admitted, “As you move later in the draft, you start looking at, what are some needs? Because now the best player available may not make our team in the fifth round if we’ve already drafted someone there or filled up that position in free agency.”
This will be an interesting three days.