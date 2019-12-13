Don’t expect this one to be a shootout.
As befitting a pair of NFL Rust Belt cities, tomorrow night’s meeting between the Bills and Steelers at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field (8:20, NBC-TV, 97.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) figues to be an old-fashioned slugfest.
No precipitation is expected but temperatures at gametime will be below freezing, though with little wind.
This game was “flexed” from a 1 p.m. kickoff to Sunday night because it’s the most meaningful Week 15 matchup in the NFL. It matches two teams that have serious playoff aspirations.
Buffalo (9-4) is one win away from securing an AFC postseason spot. The Bills have benefited from a friendly schedule as only one of its nine victims had a winning record when the teams met and the other, Dallas, is in a three-game swoon and has lost four of its last five. Still, in a credit to coach Sean McDermott, Buffalo, coming off a 24-17 defeat by Baltimore last Sunday at New Era Field, has yet to lose two straight games.
Pittsburgh (8-5) has been one of the feel-good stories of the season. Already without traded star wide receiver, Antonio Brown, and feature running back Le’Veon Bell, off to the Jets via free agency, the Steelers lost 37-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury in the season’s second game.
Off to a 1-4 start, Pittsburgh also had three key offensive starters miss time due to injury: running back James Conner, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and center Maurkice Pouncey.
So all the Steelers have done is win seven of their last eight games, including the previous three behind third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges, who replaced Mason Rudolph, Roethlisberger’s successor after the injury. However, Rudolph was benched after a 21-7 loss at Cleveland which ended with him being bashed in the head with his own helmet by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended for the remainder of the season.
Rudolph, who had some blame in the fracas, didn’t suffer a concussion but was benched after the ugly incident and replaced by Hodges who has become an instant folk hero in Pittsburgh (4 TDs, 2 interceptions, 103 passer rating, 3-0 record).
BUT THIS game doesn’t figure to be about two struggling offenses.
There’s a reason it has the lowest betting over/under (36½ points) of the 16 on this week’s NFL schedule.
Pittsburgh, a 2-point favorite, leads the NFL in sacks (47), is second in turnover ratio (+12), fifth in both total yardage (311) and passing yards (210) surrendered and sixth in points given up per game (19).
Buffalo, meanwhile, is second in points surrendered (16 on average) and third in both fewest yards (297) and passing yards (192) relinquished each game.
“They’ve got a good roster of talent,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of the Steelers defense. “High draft picks across the defensive line … good secondary play, good linebacker play. Also Mike (Tomlin, coach) being there a long time. They’ve been able to build it the right way and add the type of players that they like ... that they want.
“It’s shown when you look at (linebacker Bud) Dupree and Cameron (Heyward, end) and then you look at T.J. (Watt, linebacker, fourth in NFL sacks with 12.5 and tied for first in quarterback hits, 29) along with Devin (Bush, linebacker) in the middle, plus what they’ve added around those pieces and the secondary play as well.”
And though the Steelers have ridden their ‘D’ in the current streak, McDermott cautioned, “Look, overall, they’ve got weapons. This is as good a perimeter skill team as I’ve seen on tape this year. They’ve got depth and speed at their wide receiver position (Smith-Schuster and James Washington). You add that in terms of what they’ve been able to do in the running game (Conner) with their offensive line ... it adds a good combination for them.”
OF COURSE, the one charged with solving Pittsburgh’s defense is Bills’ second-year quarterback Josh Allen.
“They’re playing extremely well,” he said. “Obviously, taking away the ball (18 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries), sacking the quarterback at a very high rate. They get to the quarterback, they play really smart coverage. So, it’s going to be very tough for us mentally.”
What about the blitzing the Ravens used so effectively against him last Sunday.
“Every game’s a learning experience,” Allen said. “Obviously, we know we didn’t play our best (but) now we’re over it.
“I feel like we’ve learned from it, but we won’t know until we go out on the field and prove it. (Their) defense does a lot of different things, so we’ve got to be ready for it. I don’t really think they need to copycat (Baltimore’s blitzing), they’ve been doing a good enough job getting pressure and getting to the quarterback by doing what they’re doing.”
Of course, Allen’s most glaring issue, besides inconsistent accuracy, is fumbling. He’s turned the ball loose 14 times in 13 games, losing four of them.
“It’s an emphasis each week,” he said. “You want to take care of the football no matter how. Whether it’s interceptions or fumbles, you don’t want to have those. They’ve been doing a good job of one, getting to the quarterback, and two, knocking it out.
“If the ball’s in play, their DBs and linebackers are doing a really good job at punching at the ball. It’s an added emphasis for everybody that’s gonna touch the ball (for us) this week.”
And what about Hodges, the QB on the other side?
“I see a guy who seems to be very composed for the amount of experience he has. He’s making some plays with his arm, also some plays with his feet,” Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “He scrambles and picks up some first downs and shows some athletic ability, but his poise and composure, that’s what kind of stands out.
“He looks like a guy who has done this a lot longer than his experience actually shows. He’ll be a guy we’ll have to contend with. They’ve got some other weapons on offense and that will help what he has to get done.”