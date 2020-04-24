To his credit, it appears that Bills general manager Brandon Beane was actually being truthful in his pre-draft meeting with the team’s media.
Without a first-round pick, what would be Buffalo’s approach in Rounds 2 and 3?
Beane, in his third season as GM, maintained, “we’ll go for the best player available.”
Sure enough, last night, in Round 2 of the National Football League’s first-ever “virtual” draft, the Bills opted for Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.
In fairness, Buffalo was reportedly in need for some depth at that pass rushing position with defensive end Jerry Hughes to be 32 come training camp and Shaq Lawson having left in free agency.
But, in the case of the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Epenesa, he was also the best-graded player when Buffalo picked in the second round with the 54th selection.
In a poll of ESPN, Ourlads Scouting, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report, the consensus was that the two-time All-Big Ten selection was the 19th highest graded player in the draft. He was also the third-ranked defensive end behind Ohio State’s Chase Young who went second overall, and K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU taken 20th, by Washington and Jacksonville, respectively.
In assessing Epenesa, The Football Rookie Handbook cited his plusses as “strength at the point of attack, hand-use and power and setting the edge.” The book listed his weaknesses as “lack of explosion, pass-rush repertoire and an inconsistency in motor and toughness.”
It added, “He has the power and play-strength to be a solid starter at the next level. He has a long, ideal frame for an end but his flexibility could be a concern though his stamina is not a problem.
“Epenesa projects to be a good 4-3 strongside defensive end (Buffalo’s base defensive alignment) but because of his power and hand use, playing defensive tackle may be his ideal role as he’s not a dynamic pass rusher at this stage.”
A communications major at Iowa, Epenesa’s father is a native of American Samoa and A.J. was a three-sport scholastic star at Edwardsville, Ill., in football (three-time All-America), track (All-America in discus) and basketball (1,000-point scorer).
IN THE third round, with the 86th overall selection, the Bills picked Utah running back Zach Moss, whom the consensus picked as the 80th-ranked player in the draft.
At 5-foot-9, 223 pounds he’s constructed much like the back with whom he’ll share the Buffalo backfield, second-year pro Devin Singletary (5-7, 203).