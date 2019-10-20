ORCHARD PARK — Don’t let the final score fool you.
Yeah, the Bills didn’t cover that 17-point spread, but their 31-21 victory over the Dolphins before 68,340 witnesses Sunday afternoon at sun-splashed New Era Field was exactly what they needed to improve to 5-1, the second-best record in the American Football Conference, and their best start in 11 seasons.
But that score obscures the fact that the Bills were just this close to losing a home game to the NFL’s worst team which merely outgained Buffalo in yardage (381-305) and plays run (66-51).
Consider, the Dolphins (0-6) were leading 14-9 with just over five minutes to play in the third period and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former Bill, had steered Miami to a 2nd-and-goal at the Buffalo 12.
A touchdown would have put Fitz’s crew up 21-9 against a Bills team whose offense against the league’s worst defense (in both points and yards surrendered) consisted of three Stephen Hauschka field goals (39, 43 and 45 yards).
There’s no guarantee Buffalo would have scored one touchdown … let alone two.
But, as has been the case in most of this charmed season for the Bills, the defense – namely elite cornerback Tre’Davious White – stepped up and took control of the game.
ON THAT 2nd-and-goal from the Bills’ 12-yard line, he jumped the out-route of Miami wide receiver Isaiah Ford and collected his team-best third interception of the season.
That pick started Buffalo on a 12-play, 98-yard drive that put the Bills ahead for good. Quarterback Josh Allen hit free agent wide receiver John Brown with a 20-yard scoring pass give Buffalo a 17-14 lead with under 14 minutes to play after the second-year QB ran for a two-point conversion and enthusiastically heaved the ball into the stands.
And White wasn’t through.
With Miami trailing by a field goal, the former first-round draft choice belted wideout Preston Williams after a reception, causing a fumble that defensive end Jerry Hughes recovered.
Three plays later, Allen hit another free agent wide receiver, Cole Beasley, for a 3-yard TD to put Buffalo up 24-14.
But there was still some “Fitzmagic” left as Fitzpatrick drove the Dolphins 60 yards, capping the possession with an 11-yard TD run to make it 24-21.
It wasn’t until Buffalo safety Micah Hyde caught Miami’s onside kick on the fly and returned it 45 yards for a score with 1:45 to play that the Bills’ victory was secure.
AFTERWARD, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott admitted of White, “He played a heckuva game. It looked like he covered well and took the ball away (interception) in the red zone down there and then he got the punch-out takeaway (fumble).
“That was a big-time energy boost for us.”
He added of the sluggish first half when Miami led 14-9 and the Bills were escorted off the field by a shower of boos, “Obviously, the first half wasn’t up to our standard just in overall discipline, execution and fundamentals. There’s a lot to learn from this game in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams).
“It’s good to get a win at home in front of our fans and we appreciate them hanging with us.”
Did the booing serve as halftime motivation.
“Yeah, I’m sure,” McDermott said, “I’m sure.”
From White’s perspective, “We pride ourselves on not letting teams get into the end zone … not letting them get big plays and we didn’t do a good job of that today.”
Of his onside kickoff return for the touchdown, Hyde recalled, “As I’m running toward the ball I sort of peeked to the sideline and I was like, ‘Oh man, I don’t know if I should score.’ This is a crazy league … I’ve got to go down, but …”
Meanwhile, Allen finished 16-of-26 passing for 202 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with a solid 111.4 passer rating.
“We knew at halftime we were hurting ourselves getting three field goals … we wanted to finish with touchdowns,” he said. “We challenged our o(ffensive) line and they stepped up.”
Of the booing, Allen allowed, “We knew we weren’t playing up to our standard. Our fans deserve better … they deserve for us to come out and play the way we’re supposed to play. When we play complementary football that’s usually going to produce good results and that’s what we weren’t doing in the first half.”
To which Hyde added, “Every single game that Miami has played, other than the first, it’s been close at halftime. We’re getting booed running into the locker room at halftime, people understand that we’re not playing well, but this is the NFL.
“You have to compete every week, it doesn’t matter what the record is. Those guys were trying to get their first win ... we were trying to get our fifth. And it was going to be a close game … a division game … they know us and we know them.”
But White’s pick and forced fumble changed the perspective after intermission.
“If we win, individual things will come,” he said. “We’re 5-1, that’s the biggest deal.
“Every game in this league is hard to win (even favored by 17 points) and obviously that’s what it comes down to … getting a ‘W’ no matter what.”