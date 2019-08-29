ORCHARD PARK — What a way to enter the history book.
The Bills came into Thursday night’s preseason finale against Minnesota at New Era Field with a 3-0 record.
With a win Buffalo would have its first unbeaten exhibition campaign in the franchise’s 60-year existence.
But that point seemed moot as the Bills trailed 23-6 with just over four minutes to play.
That’s when Buffalo scored three touchdowns in a span of 3:52 to produce an unlikely 27-23 victory and that 4-0 finish.
First, No. 3 quarterback Tyree Jackson, late of UB, took a brutal hit at the goal line to complete a 6-yard score with 4:05 to play. At first it appeared he had fumbled into the end zone with wide receiver Victor Bolden recovering. But after an NFL review, it was ruled Jackson had scored before he lost the ball.
After a three-and-out, reserve running back Marcus Murphy took a Vikings punt 79 yards for a TD with 3:21 remaining.
Finally, with eight seconds to go, Jackson hit wideout David Sills for the winning score via an 8-yard touchdown.
SOME TAKES from the Bills preseason finale:
- Eddie Yarbrough, an undrafted free agent defensive end who made the team two seasons ago, seemed at risk this year with Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy, Shaq Lawson and rookie seventh-round draft choice Darryl Johnson all roster locks. If the Bills kept a fifth end, it appeared that Mike Love would earn the job. However, he suffered a pectoral injury last week at Detroit and went on injured reserve Wednesday.
That put Yarbrough back in contention for the No. 5 spot, and he made himself a viable candidate with 10 tackles — seven of them solos — against the Vikings. That, and his special teams contribution, might just keep him on the roster.
- Corey Bojorquez apparently had won the punting job when his competition, Corey Carter, was cut during the week. However, Bojorquez was underwhelming against Minnesota, averaging a less-than-mediocre 38 yards on his first three punts. He finally hit a solid 66-yarder in the third period, but don’t be stunned if the Bills scour the waiver wire this weekend for another candidate.
- Cornerback is arguably Buffalo’s deepest position, and Lafayette Pitts, who had seen action in 26 games for the Bills the past two seasons, seemed squarely on the bubble this year. But he had an impressive interception against the Vikings, only to partially undo it with a holding penalty in the second half.
- No starters, other than placekicker Stephen Hauschka, long-snapper Reid Ferguson and Bojorquez, the holder, saw action in the game. But wide receiver Robert Foster, whose roster spot is secure, played gunner on the punt team, and had a huge hit on Vikings returner Dillon Mitchell for no gain in the second quarter. That role figures to enhance his value.
- Hauschka, 2-for-4 on preseason field goals, erased any concerns when he kicked a 54-yarder against Minnesota, days after signing a two-year contract extension.
Meanwhile, his competition, Chase McLaughlin, a rookie from Illinois, also hit a 54-yarder, making a case for his being picked up by an NFL team dissatisfied with its field goal kicking.
- The Bills’ situation at running back became more complicated with the performance by Murphy. Besides the 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, he had eight rushes for 27 yards and two receptions for 10 more.
LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and fullback Patrick DiMarco are set on the roster, but Murphy put himself in a battle with another veteran, Senorise Perry, for the sixth spot if Buffalo keeps that many backs.
— Eighteen Bills didn’t suit up Thursday night: Gore, McCoy and Yeldon, safeties Jordan Poyer and Kurt Coleman, center Mitch Morse, offensive linemen Jon Feliciano, Quinton Spain, Spencer Long and Ty Nsekhe, defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Andre Roberts, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei, linebacker Julian Stanford and tight end Tyler Kroft.
The best news from that list, though, was that Morse could have played — but never would have — as he was finally released from the concussion protocol and will be good to go for the regular season opener a week from Sunday at the Meadowlands against the Jets.
THE BILLS solved one possible roster cut dilemma with a surprise trade Thursday afternoon.
Buffalo sent second-year guard Wyatt Teller plus its 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Browns for Cleveland’s fifth- and sixth-rounders in 2020.
There was a thought that Teller, a fifth-round choice in 2018, was a candidate to be waived in Saturday’s roster reduction to 53 players. Instead, the Bills, who had only six draft picks next spring, now have eight … one each in rounds 1-4 and two apiece in rounds five and six. They have no seventh-rounder in 2020.
If, in fact, Teller was a candidate to be waived — he was one of 15 offensive linemen competing for a likely nine roster spots — getting two draft picks for him was a small coup.
