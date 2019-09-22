ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 21-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field:
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came when safety Micah Hyde separated Bengals wide receiver John Ross from the ball with linebacker Matt Milano recovering, his first of the season and fifth of his career.
The Bills’ second takeaway came on the final play of the first half when Jordan Poyer hit wide receiver Auden Tate after a reception, causing a fumble, which he then recovered.
Finally, cornerback Tre’Davious White picked off two Andy Dalton passes including the tipped game-clincher in the closing seconds. The picks were his first two of the season giving him eight on his career.
— The Bills only sack of Dalton was logged by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, his first of the season.
— The Bengals first takeaway came when reserve running back T.J. Weldon fumbled when hit by defensive end Sam Hubbard with former Bills linebacker Preston Brown recovering.
Later cornerback Darius Phillips, picked off an ill-considered Josh Allen pass, his first this season.
— The last time the Bills opened 3-0 was the 2011 season while the 2008 squad was the last one to go 4-0. This year, including its unprecedented undefeated preseason, Buffalo is 7-0.
— The Bengals only sack of Allen was recorded by veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins, his first of the season.
— Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox’s 1-yard touchdown reception was his first TD since high school. He didn’t score during his career at Mississippi. Oddly, all four touchdowns in the game were from a yard out, two runs (Dalton and Frank Gore) and two passes (Knox and Joe Mixon).
— The Bills had two more batted balls at the line of scrimmage, those by ends Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy, giving them an NFL-stopping nine on the season. Buffalo led the league last year with 19 deflections.
— When the Bills went up 11-0 on Knox’s TD, Cole Beasley’s two-point conversion and Stephen Hauschka’s 34-yard field goal, it was the first time in the 60-year history of the Buffalo franchise that it had led by that score.
— Buffalo guard John Feliciano left the game with a neck injury and didn’t return.
— Shortly before kickoff, the Bills honored super fan Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, who died of pancreatic cancer in May at the age of 39. Castro was a familiar sight to Buffalo fans wearing a Mexican wrestling mask and sombrero in the Bills colors. Team co-owner Kim Pegula gave game balls to his family and students received backpacks stuffed with school supplies as part of the Pancho Pack program friends started in his honor.
— Poyer had game-highs of 12 tackles and 11 solos. Safety Shaun Williams topped Cincinnati with nine tackles and six solos.
— Among the inactives for the Bills were running back Devion Singletary (hamstring), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot/ankle) and cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring). Also on the inactive list were safety Jaquan Johnson and offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Conor McDermott and Ike Boettger.
Out for the Bengals were star wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion), the former Bill, and cornerback B.W. Webb (forearm), all starters, plus defensive ends Kerry Wynn (concussion) and Carl Lawson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (thigh).
Former Bill John Miller, signed as a free agent in March, started at right guard for the Bengals.