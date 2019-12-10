The Bills’ path to the playoffs is simple … win one of their last three games and they’re in.
Unfortunately, the most vulnerable opponent comes in the season finale when the Jets (5-8) visit New Era Field. But neither the coaches, players nor fans want to wait that long and have their fate come down to a single game.
Of course, cockeyed Buffalo optimists are still holding out hope for an AFC East title which would require the Bills to win out — including a victory at New England, Saturday, Dec. 21 — and the Patriots (10-3) would still have to lose to either Cincinnati (1-12), Miami (3-10) or both.
And after Sunday’s loss to Kansas City (9-4) in Foxboro, suddenly the Pats are in danger of losing a first-round playoff bye. Baltimore (11-2) seems bound for homefield throughout the playoffs, but now New England has virtually no cushion as the Chiefs, though a game behind, have the advantage of a head-to-head win should they finish tied.
Translation: Coach Bill Belichick will have the Patriots spitting nails over the last three games.
THUS, FOR Buffalo (9-4), the focus has to be on getting the 10th victory that will propel it into the postseason after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Ravens at Orchard Park.
Opportunity No. 1 comes Sunday night at Heinz Field when the Steelers host the Bills.
Yeah, that Pittsburgh, the one without its offensive Big 3: quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder injury), wide receiver Antonio Brown (trade) and running back Le’Veon Bell (lost to free agency).
But, after a 1-4 start, the Steelers are playing some of the best football in the NFL, having won seven of the last eight, the last three in a row. Even more impressive, Pittsburgh will be using its third-string quarterback — Devlin Hodges — for a fourth straight game and he has yet to lose.
Despite two Super Bowl trips, winning one, on his resume, it can reasonably be argued that Mike Tomlin is doing the best coaching job of his 13-year career.
HEADING into the game, the Bills are a 1-point favorite but Buffalo’s coaching staff has no delusions about the difficulty of Sunday’s task, despite a 5-1 record on the road this season.
“This is a good football team we’re going to face … a team that’s had a lot of success if you study the tradition of the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers,” coach Sean McDermott said. “(The playoffs are) one week at a time ... respect the opponent … respect our preparation. Get (ourselves) ready to go.”
He added, We’re not in the playoffs until we get in the playoffs. It’s minute-to-minute, week-to-week. You go around the league, you watch the results. You’ve got to bring your game every week and you’ve got to continue to grow as a football team every week. You earn it. Nothing’s handed out in this league.”
One thing that’s been special about this season is that Buffalo has yet to lose two straight games.
“I think it’s player-driven leadership and also the resiliency of our football team,” McDermott said. “I thought that was on display (against Baltimore) as well as it’s been most of most of the season. These guys they play hard. They play four quarters. Every week they give you their best effort and I’m extremely proud of them for that.”
But this will likely be Buffalo’s biggest test after a loss.
“The challenge that’s in front of our football team this week is a well-coached team with veteran players that have been together a long time, in particular the offensive line, one of the best in football,” McDermott said. “That’s really where our focus is.”
But the Steelers rejuvenated defense is an equal test.
As Brian Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator noted of Pittsburgh’s ‘D’: “They’re really good … they have eight or nine first-rounders. They can rush the passer. They can stop the run. They’re first in takeaways, second in the league in negative plays, first in sacks. Good situational football team.
“They have a lot of good players ... a good coaching staff. It’s a pretty impressive group. They’re another top five or six defense like Denver was, like Dallas was, like Baltimore is. We’re going to have to put together a good plan, have a good week (of practice) and then play in a tough environment.”
