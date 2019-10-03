ORCHARD PARK — Considering the numbers, it’s remarkable what the Bills’ defense has done a quarter of the way into this season.
Off to a 3-1 start, Buffalo’s ‘D’ ranks tied for fourth in fewest points surrendered (just under 16) while giving up the second-fewest yards (281 per game).
Yardage-wise, the Bills’ defense is fourth against the pass (197) and seventh versus the run (84).
It’s an impressive performance by the Buffalo’s back seven — linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Lorenzo Alexander, cornerbacks Tre-Davious White and Levi Wallace and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.
The defensive line?
Uhhh, not so much.
On the season, Buffalo has logged only seven sacks, fewer than two a game (24th in the league) and three of those have come from linebackers or the secondary.
To date, statistically, the only member of the line with decent numbers is end Jerry Hughes (though he’s only ninth on the team in tackles with eight), who has 1 ½ sacks, three tipped passes, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
However, his three fellow starters — end Trent Murphy and tackles Star Lotulelei and first-round draft choice Ed Oliver — have been virtually MIA stat-wise.
Murphy, with a salary cap hit of $8.7 million this season, has played more snaps than any Buffalo defensive lineman (177, Hughes is second at 175) and what he has to show for it is three tackles (all assists), three tipped passes, a deflected interception, a fumble recovery and no sacks.
Lotulelei is much worse. His cap hit is a gaudy $11.5 million and in 107 snaps (not quite 40 percent of what the defense has faced), he has four tackles (one of them an assist) and no other contributing stat.
That’s what the Bills are getting from two expensive free agents (Murphy from Washington and Lotulelei from Carolina) signed a year ago.
Then there’s Oliver, the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, a $3.5 million cap hit on his rookie contract. In four games he’s played 167 snaps, 42 in Sunday’s loss to New England, and he was credited with no tackles and one quarterback hit. On the season he has five tackles (two of them assists), two QB hits and a defensed pass.
To be sure, he’s a rookie and there’s plenty of room for him to grow. But in seven games — including three in preseason — he’s been barely visible and hardly the disruptive force he was touted to be.
Oliver’s apologists maintain his lack of numbers is a reflection of his being double-teamed. But he isn’t, because he’s done nothing to merit it. Mostly it’s single-blocking from which he seems to have trouble disengaging.
THE BILLS reaction has been interesting.
During training camp, when questioned about his performance, coaches praised Oliver’s seamless transitioning into the team and how well he got along with his fellow players. But there wasn’t much said about what he was doing on the field.
Once the season began, with his numbers minuscule, response to questions about his play was measured.
On Monday, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted, “(Oliver) definitely wants to get a sack. But he played very well for us (Sunday). He had some pressures on the quarterback, a hit on the quarterback and did a good job in the run game. He helped our team with his performance ... he’s making progress.
“He’s headed in the right direction and we have no qualms with his play. He’s well on his way to being everything that we thought he’d be when we drafted him in the first round. (We’re) really pleased with his progress, the sacks will come. He just has to continue to progress like he’s progressing.”
Somehow the phrase “damning with faint praise” comes to mind.
But Frazier added, “It’s a little bit more than the sacks with him, like it is a lot of times with defensive linemen. You can affect the game in other ways and I thought he affected the game (Sunday). It may not show up in the box score but it affected the game. There were other plays like that in the run game as well, that won’t show up in the box score but had a positive effect for our defense.”
What’s certain is that seven sacks in four games — a pace for a mere 28 on the season — won’t get it done, even for a pass defense as efficient as Buffalo’s.
“My normal answer is ‘it’s never enough,’” coach Sean Mcdermott said of the puny sack total. “This is a line of scrimmage league. We believe in winning at the line of scrimmage. (If) you have eight sacks, you’re always wanting nine. I felt like we did some good things (in Sunday’s loss to the Pats) ... with a lot of room for improvement. I’m confident in those guys. I like how fast we’re playing, and how physical we’re playing (but) it’s never enough.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)