EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Talk about two teams with drastic new looks.
When the Bills and Jets meet this afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their NFL regular season openers (CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM, 1 o’clock), the game will feature a pair of the league’s most changed rosters.
The Jets have 27 new faces on their 53-man roster plus a new head coach, two new coordinators — one of them all too familiar — plus 14 newly-hired assistants.
For Buffalo, 23 new players made the final roster but only four members of Sean McDermott’s coaching staff are new.
AFTER last season’s 4-12 record, tied for second-worst in the league, the Jets fired coach Todd Bowles, who went 24-40 in his four seasons with three last-place finishes in the AFC East. In his place, New York hired Adam Gase, who had just been axed by Miami, going 23-25 in his three seasons with the Dolphins.
Gase, an offensive specialist, hired a coordinator, Dowell Loggains, but ultimately its his unit.
The defense he put in the hands of Gregg Williams, yeah the one who went 17-31 in three seasons as head coach of the Bills (2001-03).
However, his credentials as a defensive coordinator are glittering as he’s with his seventh team — mostly due to head-coaching changes — in that role: Tennessee, Washington, Jacksonville, New Orleans, St. Louis/Los Angeles (twice) and Cleveland.
He actually took over as interim head coach of the Browns when Hue Jackson was fired late last season. Many felt Williams would/should be hired for the job full-time by Cleveland, though his struggles at Buffalo and his involvement in the “Bountygate” scandal with the Saints seemingly doomed his chances.
When Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens was named head coach, Williams was let go and signed on with the Jets.
MEANWHILE, Buffalo’s staff of assistants has shrunk from 22-18, but four are new: special teams coordinator Heath Farwell replaces Danny Crossman, quarterback coach Ken Dorsey takes over for David Culley, Bobby Johnson is the new offensive line coach in place of Juan Castillo and the assistant line coach, Terry Heffernan, assumes the job of Andrew Dees.
HEADING into Sunday’s game McDermott was more guarded than usual, but offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was considerably more forthcoming.
“Gregg Williams is an outstanding defensive coordinator,” Daboll said. “He presents a lot of issues with his scheme. We’re going to have to do a good job of following our rules and executing in a tough environment.
“It’s a complicated defensive scheme. He’s really good at what he does and he puts his players in position (to succeed). It’s not just one guy that’s going to have to make (Buffalo’s offense) work, it’s going to take all 11 guys and presents a lot of challenges.”
Of course, the Bills, with a retooled offensive line, tight end group and wide receiver corps will be opening the season against Williams blitz-heavy defense.
“Opening week is awesome … whether you’re on the road or at home,” Daboll admitted. “There are always environments that you have to deal with. In our case, we’ve got to go on the road to a tough place to play. (Jets fans) get pretty loud.
“There’s (also) the unknown, how your team is. We’ve worked hard and had a good training camp. Now this is a whole different deal, but it’s football at the same time. The performance under pressure, if that’s what it is, we’ll find out.”
That’s particularly true on offense where the only returning starters are second-year quarterback Josh Allen, tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Zay Jones.
“It’s a good group of guys (but) you really find out the answers when the regular season begins, when you have to face some adversity, go through some tough times and how you handle good times,” Daboll said. “There are some good veterans that we brought in and some young rookies that do it the right way. They work hard and have good chemistry. How that translates, we’ll see.
“We’ve had a good offseason; we’ve had a good preseason. (But) the regular season is a different animal. This is going to be the first game in the real live action, on the road against a tough defensive scheme.”
BUFFALO’S strength, heading into this season, is its defense with 10 returning starters. The Jets have seemingly found their quarterback in second-year pro Sam Darnold, but the real unknown is newly-acquired running back Le’Veon Bell, the former Steeler who sat out last season in a contract dispute.
“Le’Veon is a really good back … he had a great tenure in Pittsburgh and I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting back on the field and running the football,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier speculated. “We’ll have our hands full from a run defense standpoint and trying to defend their run game. We’re going to be learning what their run game is going to be. There’s really no tape of Le’Veon this preseason with the Jets, so we’ll have to adjust as the game goes on.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a feel for what their plan is and we’ll make the proper adjustments.”
THE BILLS roster contains two players who were on the Jets’ roster last season — wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts and center/guard Spencer Long — though Roberts, who made the Pro Bowl last season for his return skills, is out today due to a quad injury. In addition, tight end Tyler Kroft, who missed all of training camp with a broken foot, is on the 53-man roster but it remains to be seen whether he will be active today.
For the Jets, wide receivers Robby Anderson (calf) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) are questionable and will be game-time decisions.