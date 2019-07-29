For Brian Daboll, it’s his second season as offensive coordinator for the Bills.
But the former OC of the Browns, Dolphins and Chiefs plus serving in the same position for the University of Alabama’s national championship team in 2017, finds this year is different.
A season ago, his job was to find a starting quarterback from among veteran A.J. McCarron, rookie first-round draft choice Josh Allen and second-year pro Nathan Peterman.
Before camp ended, McCarron was traded to Oakland, Peterman’s ascension to starter was a disaster that pushed Allen into the starting job as the former was waived with his place taken by Matt Barkley a five-season veteran who didn’t play a down while on three different rosters in the 2017 season.
That dysfunction produced some abysmal offensive numbers as the Bills were 31st of 32 NFL teams in points scored, passing yards and total yards per game, 30th in third-down percentage and 27th in turnover percentage.
This season, quarterback is a non-issue … it’s Allen’s job.
But Buffalo signed 18 unrestricted free agents, 14 of them on offense as the other four positions — line, running back, wide receiver and tight end — are in need of a major rebuild.
Thus, in his first interview with the media this summer, Daboll, before Saturday’s first workout in pads, admitted there’s a lot at stake in training camp.
“IT’S A necessary part of the season, an important part,” he said. “The last two days we had a lot of situational work, red zone, third down, some two-minute situations all being without pads, almost like an extension of the OTAs for the first couple days. They’ve done a good job of picking up a lot of the information that we put on them in OTAs.”
Of particular concern is the fact one of the main issues for Buffalo last season was its struggles in the red zone.
Of 37 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, in 2018 the Bills scored 22 touchdowns with 10 field goals or under 60 percent TDs.
“Sean (McDermott, head coach) has really done a good job with analyzing, evaluating and self-scouting of things that are very important,” Daboll said. “You get down to the low red zone (close to the goalline) and it’s four point swings (between a TD and FG) there if you can’t get it in.
“It’s tough and it makes it tough on the players. Third-and-two to-five (yards), it’s about a 50-50 advantage so to speak between the offense and defense. We see some tight coverage, you have to make tight throws, tight windows, handle the pressure game, so we’ve had it in the OTAs and (we) come out and do it again and just hope to improve (in training camp) because they’re critical areas.”
WHAT ABOUT the offensive positions that need upgrading?
“Every year is a new year and we definitely have some new faces and different skill-sets but guys that are smart, guys that work,” Daboll said. “The offensive line ... one guy makes a mistake it can cause a bad play so those guys have to see the game through the same set of eyes. Now would be a good and fair evaluation of skill-set and physicalness and how we get them together. It’s good competition and it’s really important.
“(Offensive line is) one of the positions, you have to communicate. They all have to be on the same page. Those guys that we have, all 16 of them (including six unrestricted free agents), they’re smart. They’re good communicators, it’s not just the center position. They’ve done a good job of knowing who they have (to block) and where to go.”
The Bills have eight running backs including incumbent starter LeSean McCoy, 31, coming off his worst pro season, and UFA Frank Gore, 36, plus two other free agents, T.J. Yeldon and Senorise Perry, plus draft choice Devin Singletary bidding for jobs.
At wide receiver, 12 wideouts are battling for five or six spots including unrestricted free agents John Brown, Cole Beasley and return specialist Andre Roberts and returnees Zay Jones and Robert Foster.
Tight end has become a continuing mess as UFA Tyler Kroft suffered a broken foot and is out until the brink of the regular season, leaving the starting job to a pair of holdover veterans and two draft choice.
Of the decision-making process, Daboll noted, “Training camp is really a time to improve our fundamentals and our techniques. We’ve installed quite a bit. Each day is kind of a different day. You sit back at night and say “OK, what didn’t look so good, what looked good, what do we need tomorrow in practice?
“We have a playbook just like everybody else. By the end of training camp you want to boil it down to what you know you can do well and be able to game plan to whatever it is you need to pull out. We’re really focusing on the fundamentals, the techniques, the reads. Right now it’s really just core things that we’re working on.”
