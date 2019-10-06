For an early-season game, it’s profoundly important for both teams.
When the Bills and Titans meet this afternoon at Nissan Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), it will be a matchup of two teams trying to determine who they are headed into the meat of the season.
Buffalo (3-1) would seem to be off to an encouraging start, bringing a 3-1 record into the game. But those three wins are against the Jets (0-3), Giants (2-2) and Bengals (0-4), hardly members of the NFL elite.
Then there’s last Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Patriots when New England couldn’t have looked much worse on offense, but Buffalo’s own offensive and special teams errors prevented the Bills from accepting the gift.
Tennessee has been enigmatic.
The Titans have a pair of solid wins on the road, taking the opener at Cleveland (43-13) and last Sunday at Atlanta (24-10), two teams in the preseason playoff hunt discussion. But they also dropped a 19-17 home decision to the Colts on a late touchdown and had an ugly 20-7 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville on a Thursday night.
THIS WILL be a square-off between two of the NFL’s best teams in fewest points surrendered, Tennessee fourth (15.5 per game) and Buffalo fifth (15.8).
Where the Bills hold an edge is in yardage given up, second at 281 per game; the Titans are 14th at 337.
But it’s on offense where these teams differ.
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota ranks eighth in NFL passer rating (106.2) with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. In fact, he has a live streak of 169 consecutive throws without a pick, dating back six full games to last season.
In addition, workhorse back Derrick Henry is ninth in both league rushing and yards from scrimmage (310, 407).
By contrast, Bills QB Josh Allen, now out of concussion protocol, ranks 33rd in the NFL with a dismal 69.2 passer rating, three TD throws and six interceptions. Today, he’ll likely get the start, though he could be replaced by veteran Matt Barkley, who had most of the reps Wednesday and Thursday and in his only start with Buffalo beat the Jets, 41-10, last November in the Meadowlands.
On the plus side, offensively, Buffalo ranks third in the league in rushing yards (147 per game) in large part due to the performance of 36-year-old Frank Gore, whose 273 yards are 12th among all backs.
WHEN ASKED about the four interceptions and five sacks logged by the Patriots last Sunday against Buffalo, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was pointed.
“We make no excuses,” he said. “Our job is to take care of the ball and score points, and we didn’t get that done. You have to look in the mirror.
“However much you move the ball (Buffalo had a 375-224 edge in yardage), it really doesn’t matter until you put the ball in the end zone and you’re able to take care of it. We didn’t capitalize when we needed to capitalize, and we turned the ball over. I have to do a better job of getting these guys to take care of the ball … that starts with me.”
What if Barkley has to play today?
“We’re extremely confident in Matt,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Experienced players have seen more football.”
As for Allen’s struggles against New England — three interceptions, four sacks, 24.0 passer rating — McDermott added, “We’ve moved on beyond that game. It’s about Josh’s overall development, regardless of who we play. It’s Josh learning and growing in the early part of the second year. You have to learn from the good and learn from the bad and then continue to develop and move forward.”
OF BARKLEY’S preparedness, he added, “You try and simulate what could happen in a season the best you can … what could happen within a game.
“We’ve put Matt in at practice and training camp, just to try and simulate some of that. Matt’s been in there before, that’s where some of that confidence comes from.”
From Daboll’s perspective, “I’m with him every day. He’s a pro who’s worked really hard to understand our system. We’ve also worked really hard to understand him, his strengths and weaknesses. He’s had a whole preseason with us. He knows our offense. He’s here for a reason and we’re glad we have him.”
And he made it clear the burden isn’t solely on either Allen or Barkley.
“(Our job) is to score points and take care of the ball … those are the two primary things,” Daboll said. “Yards and all that other stuff, you can move the ball, that’s great, but you have to be able to finish it. And the way you finish it is everyone taking care of the ball, and executing well, particularly the tighter you get to the opponent’s goal line.”
McDERMOTT admitted one of his key concerns is holding Henry in check.
“You’ve seen, to this point, what he’s been able to do to other defenses,” he said. “You watch what he did at Cleveland against that good defense (84 yards, 19 carries). You watch what they’ve been able to do ... they had 24 points last week (against Atlanta), they’re moving the football, they’re playing good ball. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”
As for the stumble against New England, he pointed out, “We want to win every game. We’re highly competitive people and I believe we’re changing a mindset here and part of changing the culture is expecting to (win) instead of hoping to. I believe that’s the direction we’re headed.
“Anytime you lose from the time you’re this tall to the time you’re a pro football player, it’s hard. But it’s important that you keep your mind about yourself and take ownership of your part ... your 1/11th of it.”