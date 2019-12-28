ORCHARD PARK — Let’s face it, we don’t really know what’s going to happen tomorrow afternoon at New Era Field.
What’s certain is that it’s a meaningless game for the Bills against a Jets team that just wants to get the season over with.
Buffalo (10-5) is already locked in as the American Football Conference’s fifth seed (the top wild card) and the only question is whether coach Sean McDermott’s team travels to Houston (most likely) or Kansas City next weekend.
In any case, the Bills will be on the road for a playoff game … the second time in three years that’s happened.
The Jets (6-9) are finishing their first season under Adam Gase, who went 23-25 in four years with Miami before the Dolphins fired him last January. But he’s likely safe in New York, at least for another season, as in the 60-year history of the Titans/Jets, the only coach who had the job for more than a year and left with a winning record was Bill Parcells.
Gase would clearly like to finish 7-9 and, certainly, there are players on his squad, especially those with tenuous roster spots, who’d like to make an impressive final appearance before the offseason.
And Gase might also be holding a bit of a grudge, as it was Buffalo that started the Jets’ crash.
Back in September’s season opener at the Meadowlands, the Bills, in Gase’s inaugural game, were trailing 16-3 with barely 19 minutes to play. But Buffalo rallied behind second-year quarterback Josh Allen, and his 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown in the final three minutes produced a 17-16 victory.
That triumph propelled the Bills to a 5-1 start and only their second playoff berth in two decades. Meanwhile, New York stumbled to a 1-7 record in the season’s first half and has spent the time since trying to regain some respectability, going an encouraging 5-2.
AND WHILE Gase would love to end the campaign on a 6-2 run, McDermott finds himself in the classic NFL playoff coaching dilemma.
With the Bills having clinched the postseason after Game 14 and left with nothing to play for following last Saturday’s 24-17 defeat by the Patriots at Foxboro, why put any key players at risk in a game as meaningless as the fourth exhibition?
The answer is … there is no reason.
But, earlier this week, McDermott announced he would play his starters, including Allen, for varying lengths of time.
Granted, he doesn’t have enough position numbers to rest everybody. For instance, there are only three reserves behind the five offensive line starters and a mere two backup linebackers to the starting trio.
McDermott also argues that his decision is complicated by the team’s youth. Of the 23 starters (including nickel cornerback Taron Johnson), 10 are age 25 or younger, seven of them in their first or second year. He admits weighing the benefit of them playing another game in preparation for the postseason against the possibility of injury.
FACT IS, the Bills have had remarkable success avoiding injuries to starters all season. The lone victim has been right offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) who was already sharing time with rookie second-round draft choice Cody Ford.
Still, Buffalo is one snap away from a catastrophic injury that could wreck the postseason.
That’s why starting Allen makes no sense. Would being in for a quarter or a half do him much good after playing all but 24 snaps in the season’s first 15 games? Better that No. 2 QB Matt Barkley heads into the playoffs coming off a full game of work rather than harkening back to a few series against the Patriots back in September.
McDermott admits, if a starter is hurt, he’ll be second-guessed. And he’s right.
But this is a first guess. Even a handful of snaps for Allen in a means-nothing game hardly seems worth the risk with virtually no reward.
There is one other factor though.
Coaches, especially in the NFL, are notoriously secretive about their game plans.
It wouldn’t be unlike McDermott, who would love to have an 11-5 season on his resume, to plant the seed in Gase’s head that his team would be facing Buffalo’s starters for at least part of Sunday’s game.
Here’s hoping that’s true … because if it’s not, McDermott could have a long offseason to second-guess himself.
