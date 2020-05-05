(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series with Bills coach Sean McDermott discussing free agency, the draft and building a roster in the face of a global pandemic. Today, the uniqueness of the circumstances.)
For the Bills, as with the other 31 National Football League teams, there was no immunity from the society-wide effects of the coronavirus.
Free agency went on as planned in mid-March, but from a distance. And the draft was conducted in “virtual” fashion from the participants’ homes with surprisingly few glitches.
In Buffalo’s case, interaction with the team media was conducted through teleconferencing.
Early last week, general manager Brandon Beane offered this thoughts on the draft, the results of free agency, building the roster and the uniqueness of personnel acquisition through electronic communication.
Days later, coach Sean McDermott did the same
ONE OF the first questions McDermott got during the teleconference was whether the Bills, as the roster now stands, are built to win.
“We’re definitely further along than where we were when we got here and that’s the part of the goal,” he said. “Give a lot of credit to Brandon and his staff. They’ve done a phenomenal job not just via the draft, but also it’s a 365-day-a-year job … filling gaps and holes via free agency and the waiver wire when we can.
“Although we’ve not been very high with where we rank in terms of the claiming order (due to two playoff trips in three years), we’re just finding different ways to make our team better.”
Of this year’s situation when NFL team staffers worked from home via computer, McDermott admitted, “There’s certainly parts of it that were special because of the uniqueness of it. The environment of having the family around was certainly unique and made it special …. to be able to share those moments with my kids. My oldest two are getting to the point where they’re taking a vested interest and want to hang out and watch some of that go on.
“On the other end there are certainly challenges where I couldn’t obviously be looking at a full (draft) board. I had it on my screen, but that presents some challenges. I know there’s some talk about, ‘Will they go forward with this? Will the NFL do this again?’ I thought it was pretty intimate and a cool kind of look into real lives of GMs, head coaches and decision makers. That part was pretty neat and a maybe a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”
WHAT ABOUT the effect of social distancing on the staff?
“We’re all professionals,” McDermott said. “This is where passion and discipline play a big part. If you’re passionate about what you do, you shouldn’t need a kick in the butt to get up every morning and go to work. The longer this has gone on, and I’m sure you guys feel the same thing, the more discipline it’s taken.
“At the beginning it took discipline to find a routine. Then as the weeks have stacked up, to me, that’s when those that have a high amount of discipline are able to thrive in environments like this. As one of the players said, he’s ‘built for the quarantine.’ With all due respect to all that’s going on, he just meant usually this time of year prior to coming back to Buffalo he’s training his butt off, studying his butt off. It takes a huge amount of discipline right now in your approach or routines, to get up at a certain time, take a break at a certain time, and go to bed at a certain time.”
What has he learned about himself over the past six weeks.
“Let’s just start with trying to do my job from home,” McDermott said. “A great example is the draft. We’re on a (teleconference) call. I’m trying to talk to Brandon. I want to have my family close to me so they can experience it, but I’ve got kids that are young and young kids sometimes don’t always understand and so they’re yelling out and I’m trying to talk so I hit the mute button.”
He added, “I’ve learned more about myself as a person through this, just in terms of the patience that has to go into moments like this, where I want to have the team in front of me (and) I can’t. You want things right here and now and we’re not able to have that. I’ve also learned some things about myself around the house, that I’ve had to figure out, that I normally have not had to.”
McDermott concluded, “Part of my goal is to look back and say, ‘You know what, I’m glad, and I’m happy with how I handled this’ … on a personal level, a professional level, a spiritual level. There’ll be books written and we’ll never forget this. I want to be able to say that I handled it the right way.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)
(TOMORROW: A look at the Bills updated roster)