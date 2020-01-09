(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series from Bills coach Sean McDermott’s season-ending press conference Tuesday in the team’s media room. Today, a look at the future.)
ORCHARD PARK — When Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media for his season-ending press conference, his 26-minute session was about equally divided between questions about the devastating 22-19 overtime loss to the Texans in Houston last Saturday and looking ahead to 2020.
QUERIES about the future immediately focused on work-in-progress quarterback Josh Allen, whose encouraging performances, at times, were offset by ball security issues and quizzical decision-making.
“Overall he’s made a tremendous amount of progress,” McDermott maintained. “Let’s recognize the work this young man has put in and the growth that he’s shown. Is there still work to do? Yes, and he’d be the first to tell you that.
“There are so many things that he can do better. If you take the right approach, that’s being accountable and taking ownership and Josh did that. He’ll put the work in and you know he’ll be better next season.”
What about his late-game struggles in the playoff loss?
“I think it all comes back to, for Josh, just trying to do too much,” McDermott said. “That’s been something we’ve talked about and something he has to continue to handle as he moves forward and grows in his career. I’m confident he’ll do that. I think that’s the next step for Josh, that awareness, maturity, however you want to phrase it.
“It’s (him) understanding that ‘I don’t have to do it all myself. I’m a tremendous generator and playmaker but I have pieces around me.’ As we continue to build the roster, that’s what we have to do ... continue to give him pieces that he trusts in addition to the ones he already has.”
What does McDermott expect from Allen this offseason?
“I thought he did a good job this year of staying healthy, which is No. 1, availability,” he said. “Then working with Jordan (Palmer, quarterback guru), and making sure he’s working on techniques.
“Obviously, the deep ball has been a conversation, and he’s very aware of that ... his feet. There’s plenty for Josh to work on and (he’s) very aware of that. That’s the greatest part about Josh, he’s aware and he’s self-critical, so that’s a start. He’ll take that and he’ll combine that with his tremendous work ethic, and I think he’ll have a great offseason.”
McDERMOTT admitted no changes on the coaching staff are anticipated and his desire is to maintain continuity with the core of his roster.
“At the end of the day we all have to get better,” he said. “That starts with me and it goes right into the rest of my coaching staff and then into our players. Continuity is important with Josh and our coaching staff, but it’s also important in other areas of our team. We’ve got some thoughts on where we need to improve and certainly continuity is important, not just from coach-to-player, but coach-to-coach and player-to-player.”
While Buffalo’s defense ranked second in fewest points surrendered (16 per game) and third in yards given up (298), the offense was 23rd in scoring (19.6) and 24th in yards gained (330).
“Execution,” McDermott said when explaining the offense’s problem. “It doesn’t matter, regardless of what you do or who you have, at the end of the day you have to execute better than the defense executes to score points … we’ve got to score more points. Everybody knows that.”
However, he was encouraged by the performance of the youngsters on that unit.
“You look at our team that’s out there in the playoff game and you’ve got Dawson (Knox, tight end) out there, first year player, you have Devin (Singletary, running back) out there, first year player, and you have some other first- and second-year players making big time contributions (Allen, tackle Cody Ford),” McDermott said.
“I think this rookie class, overall, probably progressed quicker than the class the year before, and that’s a credit to them. It’s a credit to Brandon (Beane, general manager) and his staff, and also our development team and the way that they got these young guys in a short amount of time to understand what habits need to look like in the NFL if you want to play and perform at a high level.”
So what will 2020 bring?
“I’m excited about what’s ahead of us,” McDermott admitted. “As much as we can carry over from the foundation that we’ve built (it’s) important to our future success. There’s also an understanding every year is a new year and every team has their own identity. That’s where the urgency has to come in. We can’t sit back and say ‘Hey, this is where we are, we’re good and we just have to take this much (more of a step).’
“That’s not how this league works. You’ve seen teams, one year they’re up and the next year they’re down. There was a stat the other day about how there’s only one remaining team this year that was in the final eight last year. That’s the truth of our league so we have to approach it with a tremendous amount of urgency.”
(TOMORROW: Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks ahead to 2020)
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)