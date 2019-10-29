ORCHARD PARK — For apoplectic Bills fans who are convinced the sky is falling after their fast-starting team was manhandled, 31-13, by the Eagles Sunday afternoon at New Era Field, Shaq Lawson offered the perfect perspective.
The fourth-year defensive end cautioned of the embarrassing loss, “It’s only one game …”
And he’s right.
Buffalo, at 5-2, would still be the No. 1 wild-card team from the AFC, with Houston (5-3), a half game behind in the No. 2 spot, if the season ended today. Of course, only six conference teams have winning records, but that’s hardly the Bills’ fault.
The reality is, no matter how much it was exposed on both sides of the ball by Philadelphia’s dominance, Buffalo has won every game it should have to this point.
New England (8-0) was ripe to be beaten on its visit to the Bills’ home field in September, but the Patriots are still the Patriots. And when the schedule came out last spring, the Eagles, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, loomed as Buffalo’s second-toughest home opponent.
WHAT THE loss to Philadelphia did was to serve as a reality check.
With five wins over teams with a combined record of 7-30, cynics were quick to point out that Buffalo’s start was a bit of a mirage conjured by decidedly weak opposition.
Sure enough, the Bills’ defense, ranked third in the NFL in both fewest points (15) and yards (293) surrendered per game coming into Sunday was punched hard in the face by the Eagles. Buffalo gave up the most points since a 41-9 home loss to Chicago last November and the 371 yards surrendered, combined with the 381 Miami mustered a week earlier signals a disturbing trend.
But the most telling statistic was Philly’s 218 rushing yards on a rainy, windy afternoon that almost dictated reliance on the running game.
Bills’ defensive end Jerry Hughes admitted of the Eagles’ dominance, “They came in here and imposed their will.”
And it’s never a good optic when a team gets handled in its home stadium.
BUFFALO’S upcoming schedule — home with Washington (1-7), at Cleveland (2-5) and Miami (0-7) and home with Denver (2-6) — could be seen as good news, but only if coach Sean McDermott, his staff and players, see the loss to Philadelphia as the cautionary tale that it was.
Many of the Bills’ faithful looked at the Eagles 3-4 record coming in and chalked up a home win.
Instead, Buffalo got all it wanted and then some.
Was Philadelphia’s five-plus yards per carry a debunking of the Bills’ rush defense which had been in the top third of the NFL surrendering an average of only 91 yards per game?
And what about Buffalo’s offense, whose 253 total yards were 52 less than the previous fewest a week earlier against the Dolphins?
Then, too, the Bills kicking teams were hardly “special.”
Placekicker Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard field goal, hardly a chip shot but a kick that would have been a momentum booster heading into halftime. Later he had an extra point blocked. Meanwhile, punter Corey Bojorquez had a pair of anemic boots of 29 and 30 net yards.
OFFENSIVELY, coordinator Brian Daboll took some heavy criticism from fans as quarterback Josh Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher with 45 yards on eight carries, most of them called runs. Through seven games he has 53 carries, second-most on the team, and his three rushing TDs top all Buffalo scorers. But it’s worth wondering whether his nearly 4 ½ yards per carry is worth the risk of his number being called so often. Taking off on scrambles is an occupational reality but calling frequent quarterback runs seems an unnecessary exposure to potential serious injury for the offense’s triggerman.
McDermott argues that the Bills “have confidence in Josh” which is why those runs are called.
He also defended Daboll’s calls.
“Are there plays that I want back and I’m sure Brian wants back? Absolutely,” McDermott said at his Monday press conference. “That’s why I was up late last night and again early this morning trying to evaluate all three phases.
“We’ve got to continue to work out some of the kinks that are preventing us from scoring points because at the end of the day you have to score points and we haven’t scored enough.”
He added, “Based on (yesterday’s) game, we’ve got to do a better job with fundamentals and technique. That’s really where our focus is right now saying, ‘Hey, what can we do better?’ That starts with me, and then goes right down all the way through our fundamentals and techniques.”
But what did the players learn?
“There’s many lessons,” McDermott said. “You start by knowing it’s a week-to-week league and we’ve talked a lot about that, knowing that team was urgent coming in here because of where their season was. There’s also the focus on the physicality of our football team, being able to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Buffalo’s defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, admitted, “We gave up 218 yards rushing … that’s a long day defensively.”
But he also offered a word of caution.
“You can’t allow one game to dictate the rest of the season,” he said. “I don’t think that’ll happen to us ... I think we’ll make the corrections and be better going forward.”
Bills fans can only hope so.
