ORCHARD PARK — On a cold, windy December day in Western New York, Lamar Jackson said he felt warm wearing long sleeves. So he took them at halftime, and two plays later, he made the throw of the game to keep the Baltimore Ravens out in front on the way to victory over the Buffalo Bills.
By most statistics, Jackson’s performance measured below the MVP-lever standard he’s set for himself this year. He managed fewer than 200 total yards, with 185 (140 passing), but he threw for all three of Baltimore’s touchdowns in a 24-17 victory, the Ravens’ ninth consecutive win.
Coming out of halftime leading 10-6, Jackson hit tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard touchdown on the third play of the half’s drive. Hurst found himself wide open after Buffalo’s defensive backs bit on a play action fake and ran into the end zone untouched.
“They were doing a great job on defense,” Jackson said of the Bills. “They were in cover zero. They hit us with that a couple times and it was successful for them. But that particular play, G-R (offensive coordinator Greg Roman) called a great play and Hayden just did his job and ran the line and it was successful.”
Jackson tried out white sleeves on both arms, as New Era Field saw 43 degree temperature and 18-mile-per-hour winds at kickoff. He also wore a white glove over a cut on his non-throwing hand.
“Our PR guy Patrick (Gleason) told me, ‘What’s up with the sleeves?’” Jackson said. “I was like, ‘Man, it’s cold out there.’ I got ticked off going into halftime, so I was like, ‘I’m going to take them off and just play ball.’ I got warm actually as the game went on and that’s when I made the switch.”
With 40 yards on 11 carries, Jackson brought his season-long total to 1,017. He’s just the second quarterback to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season, after Michael Vick, and just 23 yards from breaking Vick’s QB rushing record of 1,039, set in 2006 for Atlanta.
Still, Jackson’s rushing numbers Sunday pale in comparison to most of his games this year. His 40-yard total are his second-fewest of the season after he ran just three times for six yards in a Week 1 stomping of Miami, 59-10. Jackson attributed his slow rushing day to a combination of Buffalo’s defense and Baltimore’s mistakes, but said the Bills are “top ranked for a reason” on that side of the ball.
“They were just on assignments,” he said. “Sometimes they beat us to the punch, sometimes we messed up, and it was a lot of things on us. But, we were messing up and they were playing great defense and you can’t take anything away from them.”
On the road against one of the NFL’s top defenses, Jackson compared the Week 14 contest to a playoff game.
“Very tough,” Jackson called the win. “We came into New Era Field, great environment, the Bills fans came, they were basically on the field it was so loud here,” Jackson said. “Defense came out to play like I said before, it was just a playoff football game.”
The Ravens clinched a playoff berth Sunday, but with the AFC’s best record at 11-2, and a game up on New England (10-3) with a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots, the Ravens want more than just to make the postseason.
“It’s pretty cool but we’re trying to finish out,” Jackson said of clinching the playoffs. “We have to play the Jets Thursday, quick turnaround, we have to focus on them now.”
The Ravens have now defeated the 49ers, Patriots and Bills, the top three defenses in the NFL by yardage allowed. But Jackson doesn’t think the victories change the Ravens’ already high confidence in their offense.
“No, we don’t go into the game thinking we’re playing a great defense,” Jackson said. “Each and every game we go in trying to prove a point. We want to win and that’s what our offense goes into the game thinking. We have a strong mind, we have a strong unit here and it doesn’t really matter who we play, we just want to come out with victories … we’ve played the best teams but we just have to do us.”
The Bills held top Baltimore wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to negative-two yards on three catches. And with tight end Mark Andrews sidelined with a knee injury that coach John Harbaugh called “not serious,” Jackson instead worked with Hurst (73 yards) and Nick Boyle to each score a touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Baltimore defense limited Jackson’s 2018 QB classmate Josh Allen to 146 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-39 passing and just nine rushing yards, sacking him six times. The blitz-heavy Ravens pressured Allen throughout the game.
“You can’t let Josh just stand back there and throw of course, he’s got such a great arm,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “And then the other thing that goes with that is not letting him out of the pocket because he does such a great job scrambling, leads the league in yards after contact.”
In adverse conditions visiting another top team in the AFC (Buffalo still holds the top wild card spot at 9-4), Harbaugh liked Jackson’s poise on Sunday. Case in point: his first touchdown, a three-yard pass rolling to his right before finding Boyle.
“That roll out pass, it was real windy again and he just has so much self-awareness to kind of extend the play and find the open player,” Harbaugh said.
Jackson said he doesn’t have to say much in the huddle to show poise and leadership to his teammates.
“Our guys are laser focused,” he said. “They’re talking to me saying, ‘Let’s go,’ and I’m talking back to them. It’s a team unit and a team game at the end of the day, and all of us focus on trying to win. We know what it takes to do it and we knew what type of environment it was going to be, so we were already ready for that.”