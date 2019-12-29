ORCHARD PARK — It was a game that meant nothing to either team … and the Bills and Jets played it that way.
On a rainy, chilly Western New York Sunday afternoon, the Bills and Jets left a crowd of 69,016 to question their collective decision in opting to show up at New Era Field.
When it was over, Buffalo (10-6) with a playoff berth already locked up, fell 13-6 to New York (7-9) in a sloppy spectacle that won’t cause the Pro Football Hall of Fame to clamor for the tape.
In a game that had all the excitement and suspense of a quilting bee, the first — AND ONLY — touchdown didn’t come until 13 ½ minutes were left to play. Jets kicker Sam Ficken, an alum of Penn State, missed half of his four field goal attempts and late in the third quarter the number of turnovers equalled the total points scored … three.
IN FAIRNESS, Buffalo rested five key starters, four on offense.
Inactive for the Bills were their top two wideouts — John Brown and Cole Beasley — productive rookie running back Devin Singletary and first-year tight end Dawson Knox. Also held out was Pro Bowl-bound cornerback Tre’ Davious White.
The Jets had no such excuses as the only missing starter was wide receiver Demarius Thomas (hamstring).
The game hardly stood as a primer for quarterback play.
Buffalo starter Josh Allen was in for the first two series — seven snaps — completing three of five passes but clearly being told under no circumstances should he run.
Thus, the rest of the game was put in the hands of backup Matt Barkley, who couldn’t quite conjure the game he put up against the Jets last season when he started for the injured Allen at the Meadowlands. In a 41-10 victory, he was 15-of-25 passing for 232 yards with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a glittering 117.4 passer rating. Of course, in that game he was playing with the first team. Yesterday, with a mix of starters and scrubs, he was 18-of-35 for 232 yards, no TDs, two picks and a sack/lost fumble.
His passer rating was a dismal 48.8. But the Jets’ Sam Darnold wasn’t exactly the second coming of Joe Montana, throwing for one TD, a pick and getting sacked twice while checking in with a sub-standard 76.0 rating.
Buffalo’s running game mustered a mere 76 yards on 20 carries … 18 for 80 if you take out Barkley’s two-ill-fated jaunts.
STILL, the Bills, whose scoring consisted of 28- and 29-yard field goals from Stephen Hauschka, got some encouraging performances.
Wide receiver Duke Williams, a former Canadian League star and current fan favorite, after being inactive for eight weeks, was targeted 12 times with six catches for 106 yards. Coming in, he had six receptions for 58 yards in the previous three games where he saw action.
Watching Williams’ performance from the sideline, Allen noted, “He made some good plays … being really strong with the ball in his hands … and the juice and energy that he brings.
“It’s good to see him go out there and make some plays for us. That’s one of the guys on our team that we just love to be around. We love him being successful like that … it’s infectious what he does and how he plays. People feed off of it.”
The only other offensive player to stand out was rookie tight end Tommy Sweeney, a seventh-round draft choice, who caught the ball all five times he was targeted totaling 76 yards after being inactive the last 10 games. In the season’s first five appearances he had three catches for 38 yards.
“IT FELT great,” Sweeney said of his big day that included a 22-yard catch and run. “I’ve been with both Matt and Josh since May so it’s just about getting open.”
And though the game wasn’t much for drama, the Jets ended on a high note.
After a 1-7 start, keyed by the Bills’ 17-16 come-from-behind win in the season opener at the Meadowlands, New York went an impressive 6-2 over the campaign’s second half.
As first-year coach Adam Gase noted, “Those guys did a phenomenal job of just staying with it. It was impressive just watching these guys keep their heads down and not worry about what anybody was saying.”