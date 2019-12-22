Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 24-17 loss to the Patriots on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium:
— Despite the defeat, Buffalo is locked into the AFC’s fifth seed (No. 1 wild card) and in all likelihood will travel to Houston on the opening weekend of the playoffs. That means Sunday’s regular season finale against the Jets at New Era Field is totally meaningless.
And that should cue coach Sean McDermott to rest as many starters as possible.
The Bills can’t bench every first-teamer but reserve quarterback Matt Barkley should be the starter and, if McDermott feels he has the flexibility to demote a player, he should activate Davis Webb from the practice squad to ensure Josh Allen gets nowhere near the field.
No way should rookie running back Devin Singletary play a down; that role should fall to Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, who’s been inactive the last 10 weeks, and even special teams ace Senorise Perry.
Wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley should get the week off and let Isaiah McKenzie, Robert Foster, Duke Williams, inactive for eight weeks, and even kick returner Andre Roberts handle the pass-catching chores. And why not rest tight end Dawson Knox, drops notwithstanding, and active fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney, who’s been active only five games all season?
It’s a little tougher on the offensive line, but backups Spencer Long, Ryan Bates and perpetual inactive Ike Boettger should see plenty of action.
— On the defensive line, ends Shaq Lawson and Darryl Johnson can give a major break to starters Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy. And three tackles – Corey Liuget, Ed Oliver and Vincent Taylor – should spell Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei.
Linebacker is more of a problem as only two reserves – Julian Stanford and Corey Thompson – are behind starters Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Lorenzo Alexander.
There’s a similar problem at cornerback where the Bills effectively start three – Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and nickel corner Taron Johnson – with only Kevin Johnson and Siran Neal in reserve.
Safety, though, is different as starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer can easily be deactivated with Kurt Coleman, Dean Marlowe and rookie Jaquan Johnson available.
— One reason the Bills have so much flexibility with resting players is that this has been an extraordinarily injury-free season. Other than Ty Nsekhe (ankle), who was sharing right offensive tackle duties with rookie second-round draft choice Cody Ford, no first-teamer has missed a start.
McDermott attributes Buffalo’s surprising good health to “players doing their part in terms of maintenance and being proactive to our training staff, our strength and conditioning staff and the facility that the Pegula’s invested in this offseason.
“The schedule. We try and have a good pulse for where we are as a team week-to-week. All of that factors into what you get ... sometimes it works in your favor and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s week-to-week. Sometimes the (injury) list can grow rather quickly.”
— The Bills are now 0-6 against the Patriots under McDermott and Saturday’s 17-point output was the most they’ve scored in those six games. New England has now beaten Buffalo seven straight and is 35-4 in the last 39 games against the Bills.
— There was only one takeaway between the Bills and Patriots. On the game’s first series, Poyer hit New England running back Rex Burkhead during a screen pass, forcing a fumble with Hyde recovering. It was Poyer’s fourth forced fumble and Hyde’s first recovery.
— The 1-yard touchdown pass to Dion Dawkins was the second of the Bills’ left tackle’s career. He had one last season, a 7-yarder from backup quarterback Matt Barkley against the Jets. Dawkins joined late offensive lineman Mitch Frerotte and defensive end Ryan Denney as the only other Bills to score touchdowns on their first two catches.
John Brown’s 53-yard touchdown reception against the Pats was Buffalo’s longest play from scrimmage this season. His career long was a 75-yarder while with Arizona. Brown’s TD was the first time this season that former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, voted a Pro Bowl starter, has given up a touchdown pass.
— For the first time in his 15-year, 225-game career in which he was active, Gore had no carries. His previous low was one carry for San Francisco in a game in 2009.
— The Patriots won their NFL-record 11th straight division title and tied San Francisco for the most 12-win seasons (13) since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Incredibly, the Pats have allowed only 18 touchdowns this season, 12 passing and six rushing.
— After logging 20 sacks in the previous five games, the Bills never got to the Pats’ Tom Brady once. Meanwhile, New England dumped Allen four times with safety Patrick Chung getting 1½, his first of the season, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy one (2 on the year), tackle Adam Butler ½ (6) and end John Simon one (5).
— Milano had a game-high 12 tackles including nine solos and Poyer had 11 stops featuring a game-best 10 solos. Defensive back J.C. Jackson led the Patriots with six tackles, all solos, while Guy, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Devin McCourty also had six tackles.
— Inactive for the Bills were Nsekhe, Yeldon, Marlowe, Boettger, Williams, Sweeney and Taylor.