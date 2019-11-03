ORCHARD PARK — Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 24-9 win over the Redskins on Sunday afternoon before 67,685 witnesses at New Era Field:
— The win improved Buffalo’s record to 6-2 at the season’s halfway point, the best start since the 1993 team opened 7-1.
— At kickoff, the Bills, originally favored by 9½ points, were giving 11, mostly because Washington started rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in place of injured Case Keenum.
— Cole Holcomb started the game at middle linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound walk-on at North Carolina was picked by Washington in the fifth round of this year’s draft, the 173rd player selected. He made the ‘Skins first two tackles of the game and finished with three stops.
He’s the son of Portville Central School graduates Jack and Beth Holcomb. His parents moved to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where he went to high school.
— The game marked the first time in NFL history that two backs who had over 13,500 rushing yards played in the same game. Buffalo’s Frank Gore rushed for 15 yards on 11 carries, giving him 15,185 yards while Washington’s Adrian Peterson had 108 yards on 18 carries for 13,809.
Peterson’s rushing yards were the most against the Bills this season. The previous high was the 107 by the Giants Saquon Barkley.
— Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (4 catches, 76 yards) became the second Bill ever to have at least four catches and 50 receiving yards for eight straight games. The first was Andre Reed (1988-89). The only other receiver in the NFL to have at least 50 receiving yards in every game this season is New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, who was idle this week.
— Wide receiver Andre Roberts’ 66-yard kickoff return was Buffalo’s longest of the season.
— Washington’s kicker, Dustin Hopkins, out of Florida State, was a sixth-round draft choice of the Bills in 2013.
— Buffalo’s four sacks of Haskins were recorded by tackle Jordan Phillips, his team-leading sixth, end Jerry Hughes (2½) and end Trent Murphy and cornerback Tre’Davious White, who each got their first.
— The Redskins’ sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen were recorded by defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, giving him a team-leading 4½, and linebacker Montez Sweat (2½).
— Allen fumbled for the ninth time this season, but Buffalo recovered for the sixth time. In 12 games last season he had eight fumbles.
— Rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Buffalo’s first-round draft choice, was replaced in the starting lineup by Phillips.
When asked why the change was made, coach Sean McDermott allowed of Phillips, “He earned it.”
Oliver assisted on two tackles in reduced action. In eight games he has 20 tackles and a sack.
— Safety Micah Hyde (5 solos) and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tied for the game high in tackles with nine each.
Safety Landon Collins had nine tackles for Washington but cornerback Josh Norman logged a game-high six solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee), safety Kurt Coleman (hamstring), running back T.J. Weldon, wide receiver Duke Williams, tight end Tommy Sweeney and guards Ike Boettger and Spencer Long.
Among Washington’s inactives were three starters, Keenum (concussion), tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) and safety Montae Nicholson (ankle).