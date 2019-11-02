ORCHARD PARK — Two concerning statistics came out of the Bills’ 31-13 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday at New Era Field.
One, of course, was the 218 rushing yards the Eagles mustered over a Buffalo defense that had been surrendering an average of only 91 per game coming in.
The other, was a continuing problem, quarterback Josh Allen’s carelessness with the ball. He wasn’t intercepted by Philly, his total picks on the season remaining at seven. However, the second-year pro fumbled three times, losing one. Through seven games Allen has had eight fumbles – the same number as in his 12 games as a rookie last season – three of them lost, for 10 total giveaways this campaign.
AS FOR THE Bills embarrassing performance against Philadelphia’s running game, coach Sean McDermott was asked how to solve it.
“Whether it’s run defense or whatever it is, as it relates to performance … reteach the fundamentals. That’s what I’ve been around for my career. And that’s what we’ll do. We’ll continue to reteach the fundamentals because if we’re not getting the fundamentals, we’ve got to go back and reteach (them) and make sure it’s clear what we expect with fundamentals and technique and execution.
“We’re teachers. We go back and reteach to make sure there’s an understanding of what we’re looking for and what we need.”
Still, the Eagles’ ability to move the football on the ground might just provide a roadmap for future Buffalo opponents.
“It’s something we’ll definitely have to answer the bell to, for sure,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted. “People are going to look at that tape and say, OK, that’s the formula right there, you can run the football.
“We’ve got to stand up, we have to get it fixed and improve in that area and get to the point where they can’t be balanced on offense. That’s the goal. We’ll work towards that because teams will look at that and say, that’s what we need to do as well.”
He added, “It just comes back to the way you practice, how you prepare and what you learn from what we just saw this past Sunday. I think we’ll learn from that ball game, and it’ll really help us in the future.
“There are some things we saw that are very fixable. And because of that, and the fact we have the personnel to fix it, you can get it done. It’s not as complicated as it may seem. But there were some things that we can learn from that which will help us going forward.”
THEN THERE’S Allen’s propensity for turnovers.
In 19 games he’s thrown an equal number of interceptions and fumbled 16 times.
“It’s pretty straightforward, you’ve got to take care of the football,” McDermott said. “You carry the football in this league, you’ve got to take care of it. (Holding onto) the football determines a lot of games, in terms of the turnover margin.”
To which offensive coordinator Brian Daboll added of working with Allen, “You keep coaching it. You keep talking about the different points of pressure (on the ball). Josh is going to have to keep working on that and make sure that we take care of the football.
“(Eight fumbles) is obviously not good enough, that starts with me. There’s a lot we can get better at, and that’s what we’ll do.”
And Allen certainly sees himself as part of the problem.
“That all starts with me,” he admitted. “I’ve got to be doing a better job than that. The last couple weeks we’ve been doing better protecting the football, but it’s still something that’s it’s in my head ... I’m not trying to put the ball in harm’s way.
“We clean up that and clean up some of these turnovers and we continue to move the ball like we’re doing, we’re going to find success. We’re just going to keep working hard every day.”
Especially on reducing Allen’s turnovers.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)