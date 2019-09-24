The National Football League standings look almost as if they’re a mirage.
But there they are.
New England, Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, San Francisco, the L.A. Rams … and, oh yeah, Buffalo.
Those are the seven NFL teams which have opened the season at 3-0.
To be sure, cynics will be quick to point out that the Bills’ path to perfection hasn’t been particularly problematic.
Buffalo’s victims have been the Jets (0-3), Giants (1-2, a missed 34-yard field goal as time expired from being winless) and Bengals (0-3). And, in two of those games, the Bills trailed late. They were down 16-0 with barely three minutes to play in the third quarter against the Jets and were behind 17-14 until scoring the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play in Sunday’s home opener … both those deficits created by Buffalo’s own offensive malfeasance.
Still, it’s been eight years since the Bills opened 3-0 and if you take issue with who they’ve played, the team’s fans will merely blame the NFL schedule-maker.
BUT, FROM the glass-is-half-empty perspective, Buffalo desperately needs to learn to put a team away when it has one down.
The Bills were clearly the better team against struggling Cincinnati, but went from being totally in control to a desperation final drive to pull out a victory after an ugly, momentum-changing interception thrown by second-year quarterback Josh Allen.
Afterward, verteran Buffalo linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, 36, reverted to his 13 years experience.
“It’s about finding ways to win,” he said. “We still have to learn how to finish off teams.
Obviously, being 3-0 is great, but teams that seem to separate themselves when they’re up and have a game, I’ll say semi-under control, they know how to put teams away so that it’s not going to come down to two minutes at the end like it did.”
But Alexander didn’t feel Buffalo had to steal back a victory.
“I wouldn’t call it an escape,” he said of the Bills blowing a 14-0 lead. “We found a way to make more plays than they did and close the game out. In NFL games, teams go up by a couple of touchdowns. It’s not like we were blowing them out by 30. Two touchdowns in this league is not a big lead. What we didn’t do was continue to add on to that lead, and they made enough plays to get back (then) we finished it off.”
ALLEN TOOK responsibility for the interception that let Cincinnati back into the game.
“(The interception) is one that I can’t do … it allowed them to get some momentum back in the game,” he said. “ We’ve got to come out there and we’ve got to take care of business when we have to. When we get down to the red zone area, we’ve got to finish.”
“The interception happened (and) that’s something that just can’t happen. (It was) just one of those plays, last second where I made a bad decision. It’s something that will be fixed, it will be taken care of. I know it’s happened a couple of times, but it’s just one of those things that it’s got to be put through my head (that) it can’t happen. II’ve learned from it and I can truly say that it’s not going to happen again.”
Is the message that when a team is down it has to be put away?
“Absolutely,” Allen said. “It’s a tell of a good team too. When going out there and a team knows your going to run the ball, you’re still going to run the ball. When they know your going to pass, you can still pass the ball. Every game presents a different challenge. Today, we had some adversity and every game you’re going to handle that.”
Defensive end Jerry Hughes maintained his team didn’t feel it “escaped” with a win.
“Not at all,” he said. “It just goes to show you that in this league on any given Sunday anybody can come out victorious … you have to play four quarters. You can’t play a half; you can’t play two or three quarters. It has to be four because everyone tries to finish in this game, that’s what makes the pros so elite. I think for us it’s a great lesson that we have to understand that coming into halftime up 14 doesn’t mean much.”
To which safety Jordan Poyer added, “An escape? This is the NFL, teams are going to make their runs eventually ... you see it almost every single week. I wouldn’t say it’s an escape I would say it’s more of this team coming together, and the mental toughness that this team has for our offense to be able to go out there and get the game-winning score and then for our defense to go out there and stop them.”
And cornerback Tre’Davious White pointed out, “Anytime you can win in the NFL is a blessing. We were just fortunate enough to come out on top today. We won, so that’s all that matters.”
