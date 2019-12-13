Bills didn’t help themselves in Week 14, but did get help elsewhere

Win.
That’s all Buffalo needs to do. Once more in one of its remaining three games. The Bills control their own destiny for a playoff spot. Just win once. No other result would matter. All Buffalo has to do to clinch a playoff berth is beat either Pittsburgh, New England or the New York Jets. Seems easy enough, but then again nothing is easy in the NFL.
Had Buffalo beaten Baltimore last Sunday, the Bills would be in the playoffs. Four things needed to happen last week for Buffalo to get in, and three did. The only one that didn’t was a Buffalo win. But, because the other three happened, Buffalo just needs one more win to qualify.
Now, there is also a situation in which Buffalo could lose its remaining three games and get in, and while it may be complex it isn’t all that impractical:
— at least one Cleveland loss (at Arizona, vs. Baltimore, at Cincinnati)
— at least one Oakland loss (vs. Jacksonville, at L.A. Chargers, at Denver)
— at least one Indianapolis loss (at New Orleans, vs. Carolina, at Jacksonville)
— at least two Tennessee losses (vs. Houston, vs. New Orleans, at Houston)
This would put Cleveland, Oakland and Indianapolis all with eight or more losses (at worst Buffalo is 9-7) and Tennessee no better than 9-7. Buffalo has the head-to-head tiebreaker on Tennessee so the Bills would sneak in. But with current odds of 95 percent, requiring all of that to happen while ending the season on a four-game losing streak would not be ideal.
This weekend, Buffalo plays at suddenly surging Pittsburgh (8-5) on Sunday Night Football. A Pittsburgh win would move the Steelers to the No. 5 seed as both teams would be 9-5 while Pittsburgh would have the head-to-head tiebreaker. If this happens the Bills would still be a game ahead of whichever team (Houston or Tennessee) doesn’t lead the AFC South, but the margin of error becomes much smaller.
This Sunday’s game would be monumental for the Bills for a number of reasons should they pull win. Buffalo hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh since 1999 (six straight losses) and hasn’t won in Pittsburgh since 1993 (AFC Divisional Round). Buffalo hasn’t won in Pittsburgh in the regular season since 1975. Buffalo also hasn’t won 10 or more games since the 1999 season.
A Bills win on Sunday could also help ease Bills’ fans anger from the 2004 season finale. That year, a Bills win over the Steelers in the final game would have put Buffalo into the playoffs. Pittsburgh, entering the game at 14-1 and playing for nothing (the Steelers were the No. 1 seed) beat Buffalo 29-24. That kept Buffalo out of the playoffs and put the New York Jets in, despite the fact that the Jets lost to Oakland that day. Maybe a win Sunday night which would put the Bills in the playoffs and put a big dent in Pittsburgh’s plans, would be some sort of payback, albeit 15 years later.
THERE is also (still) the chance, though very unlikely (roughly 5 percent) that the Bills could win the AFC East division. The Bills, currently one game behind New England (10-3), would have to finish with a better record than the Patriots. In addition to losing to Buffalo on Dec. 21, New England would have to lose to either Cincinnati or Miami coupled with the Bills winning their other two games. It’s possible, but very unlikely even though New England hasn’t looked like its dominant self in the past month.
BEST CASE SCENARIO THIS WEEK
— Buffalo over Pittsburgh
— Cincinnati over New England
Buffalo clinches a playoff berth and its odds to win the division would raise sixfold, from 5 percent to 30 percent).
WORST CASE SCENARIO THIS WEEK
— Pittsburgh over Buffalo
— Tennessee over Houston
— Cleveland over Arizona
— Indianapolis over New Orleans
— Oakland over Jacksonville
Buffalo’s playoff odds would drop to around 88-89 percent. Still a good shot, but now the worrying would start to creep in … if it hasn’t yet.