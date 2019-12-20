Buffalo got the job done. The Bills beat the Steelers last Sunday night in Pittsburgh, 17-10, and clinched a playoff berth in doing so. No Week 17 miracles needed this season.
Now while Buffalo is in the playoffs, its seeding and first opponent remain to be determined. The Bills will either be the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Here are the brief scenarios on how Buffalo could be at those spots:
2 seed (AFC East and first-round bye):
— Two Buffalo wins (at New England, vs. New York Jets), AND
— New England loss vs. Miami in Week 17, AND
— At least one Kansas City loss (at Chicago, vs. L.A. Chargers)
Buffalo would be 12-4; New England 11-5; Kansas City either 11-5 or 10-6. Even if Baltimore loses both games to fall to 12-4, Buffalo would finish Baltimore due to head-to-head loss.
3 seed (AFC East):
— Two Buffalo wins (at New England, vs. New York Jets), AND
— New England loss vs. Miami in Week 17, AND
— At least one Kansas City win (at Chicago, vs. L.A. Chargers)
Buffalo would be 12-4; New England 11-5; Kansas City 12-4. The Bills would lose the tiebreaker to Kansas City based on common opponents (Kansas City would be 4-1 against New England, Tennessee, Denver and Baltimore; Buffalo would be 3-2 against that group). Even if Baltimore loses both games to fall to 12-4, Buffalo would finish third in that tiebreaker (common games to Kansas City, head-to-head loss to Baltimore).
5 seed (AFC Wild Card)
— At least one Buffalo loss, OR
— New England win over Miami in Week 17
If Buffalo loses at New England on Saturday, the Bills’ Week 17 game against the New York Jets would be, for all intents, meaningless. Buffalo would be locked into the No. 5 seed and would be traveling to one of the division winners (most likely the AFC South winner, probably Houston).
BEST CASE SCENARIO THIS WEEK
— Buffalo over New England
— Chicago over Kansas City
Buffalo ties New England at 11-4 and would have a chance to win the AFC East and clinch a first-round bye in Week 17.
‘WORST’ CASE SCENARIO THIS WEEK
— New England over Buffalo
Buffalo would be locked into the AFC’s No 5. seed.