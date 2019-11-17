Notes from the Bills 37-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium:
— Buffalo’s 7-3 start is its best since 1999. The Bills are now 4-1 on the road this season marking the first time they’ve won four of the first five away from home since the 1992 campaign.
— Bills coach Sean McDermott finally won a challenge. When a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass to wide receiver Allen Hurns was called incomplete, McDermott challenged that it was actually a catch and fumble recovered by safety Jordan Poyer. This time, McDermott, previously 1-of-11 on challenges, had his upheld and Poyer got his second recovery.
— Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant scored the second kickoff return touchdown of his career, going 101 yards for a score against the Bills. It was the first kickoff-return TD against Buffalo since Miami’s Marcus Thigpen went 96 yards in 2012.
— Wide receiver John Brown has now totaled over 50 receiving yards and four receptions for a 10th straight game, a Bills record. He finished with nine catches on 14 targets for 137 yards and touchdown catches of 40 and 9 yards.
— Bills’ kicker Stephen Hauschka’s 51-yard, first-quarter field goal ended a streak of five straight misses from 50 yards or more. The struggling veteran was 3-for-3 on field goals and perfect on four extra points against Miami.
— Buffalo logged a season-high seven sacks on Fitzpatrick. End Ed Oliver, the ninth overall draft choice this spring, got his second of the season. It was his first sack of a QB, the initial one coming on a wide receiver during a flea-flicker. On the same series 9-year veteran tackle Corey Liuget got his first as a Bill. Later, former Dolphins tackle Jordan Phillips logged his team-leading seventh, tackle Star Lotulelei his first, end Shaq Lawson his third and fellow end Jerry Hughes now has 3 ½. In addition middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (1 ½) shared one outside linebacker Matt Milano (1 ½).
— Buffalo running back Frank Gore, the 15-year veteran, eclipsed 3,500 career carries, 3,504, fourth all-time. The only ones with more are Emmitt Smith (4,409), Walter Payton (3838) and Curtis Martin (3,518).
— Edmunds led the Bills with 12 tackles with five solos while Miami’s Jerome Baker tied for the game-high with 12 tackles with cornerback Jomal Wiltz logging 10 stops and a game-high seven solos.
— Three former Bills are on the Dolphins roster as, besides Fitzpatrick, there are linebacker/special teams standout Deon Lacey and cornerback Ryan Lewis.
Meanwhile, four current Buffalo players were formerly on the Miami roster, running backs Frank Gore and Senorise Perry and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Vincent Taylor.
In addition, two coordinators have switched teams. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had that position with Miami in 2011 while Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman held that job in Buffalo for the previous six years. In addition, Miami running backs coach Eric Studesville had that role for the Bills from 2004-09.
— Veteran right tackle Ty Nsekhe left the game in the third period with what appeared to be a severe ankle injury. Buffalo’s second-round draft choice, Cody Ford, started but had been alternating series with Nsekhe.
— Inactive for the Bills were wide receiver Duke Williams, running back T.J. Yeldon, safety Dean Marlowe, tight end Tommy Sweeney, Taylor and offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates.